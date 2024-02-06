Out of the past: May 6

Scott City municipal officials plan to take another step toward making the Nash Road industrial area between Cape Girardeau and Scott City into a prime location for business and industry; by declaring the area an enterprise zone, new and expanding businesses will receive tax breaks for locating in the area.
The Bloomfield Road bridge that crosses Cape LaCroix Creek east of South Kingshighway will be closed from Monday through mid-September, as a new, wider span is constructed at the site; the existing bridge, which is 20-feet wide, will be replaced as part of the LaCroix Creek/Walker Branch flood-control project.
Judy Mullins, 21, a State College senior, is the new Miss Cape Girardeau; she was selected over 10 other contestants before an audience of about 500 and a panel of judges in Academic Auditorium; the 5-foot 4-inch blonde from Farmington, Missouri, will represent Cape Girardeau in the Miss Missouri Pageant at Springfield this summer.
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Cape Girardeau Southeast Missourian and the Washington Missourian are awarded gold cups as the best daily and weekly, respectively, newspapers in the state; the awards are made at the final session of the 58th Journalism Week at the University of Missouri.
Registration of sugar consumers for rationing in Cape Girardeau County moves into its third day, after a reported 8,060 persons filled out applications yesterday; that brought the total number of consumers registered to 20,035.
CAIRO, Ill. -- The huge "floating terminal" of the Federal Barge Lines here, one of the key inland waterways ports, is almost entirely destroyed early in the day by fire of an undetermined origin; damage to the facility is unofficially estimated at $100,000 outside of the freight which is lost.
By the vote of every person attending the mass meeting at Central High School in the afternoon, Cape Girardeau starts a chapter of the Red Cross; the papers, signed by 92 people, are on their way to Chicago, the headquarters for the central division, for the approval of the Red Cross board.
The SEMO Baseball League season opens in Cape Girardeau, with the Cairo, Illinois, team trimming the Capahas 2-0; the opening day is festive, with Mayor Will Hirsch pitching to the first batter and the Schuchert concert band providing music.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
