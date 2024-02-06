Out of the past: May 6

1992

Scott City municipal officials plan to take another step toward making the Nash Road industrial area between Cape Girardeau and Scott City into a prime location for business and industry; by declaring the area an enterprise zone, new and expanding businesses will receive tax breaks for locating in the area.

The Bloomfield Road bridge that crosses Cape LaCroix Creek east of South Kingshighway will be closed from Monday through mid-September, as a new, wider span is constructed at the site; the existing bridge, which is 20-feet wide, will be replaced as part of the LaCroix Creek/Walker Branch flood-control project.

1967

Judy Mullins, 21, a State College senior, is the new Miss Cape Girardeau; she was selected over 10 other contestants before an audience of about 500 and a panel of judges in Academic Auditorium; the 5-foot 4-inch blonde from Farmington, Missouri, will represent Cape Girardeau in the Miss Missouri Pageant at Springfield this summer.

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Cape Girardeau Southeast Missourian and the Washington Missourian are awarded gold cups as the best daily and weekly, respectively, newspapers in the state; the awards are made at the final session of the 58th Journalism Week at the University of Missouri.