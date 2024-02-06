Out of the past: May 5

1998

Members of the local legal community gather at the Cape Girardeau City Hall for a judicial forum, defending plea bargaining as an important, though often misunderstood, component in the judicial process; in the first panel discussion of its kind in the area, two circuit court judges, the prosecuting attorney, the chief public defender, the circuit clerk and a representative from the police department join in a forum to discuss the problems and challenges of the judicial system.

The House Motor Vehicle Committee passes an aviation bill that could provide added funding for the state's general aviation airports; under the bill, the state would fund most if not all of the expense of operating the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport control tower; the city currently spends about $125,000 a year to operate the tower; the city has been footing the bill since the federal government quit funding it in 1995.

1973

A new business, Wille's Bakery, is operating at 401 S. West End Blvd., a location at the Bloomfield intersection formerly housing a retail food market; Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Wille, who recently sold what was once the old Wagner Bakery in Jackson, have equipped the location with new production facilities and are featuring bread, cakes, doughnuts, cream horns, pies, brownies and a varied line of Danish pastries.

Howard Aslinger, newly elected vice president of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, received that organization's highest award, the Key Man Award, at its inauguration banquet and ball last night at the Top of the Hill; Tim Schwent was chosen Spoke of the Year, and Steve Kirchhoff was given the Spark Plug Award.