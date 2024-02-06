Out of the past: May 5

1997

Seventeen people attend the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting to oppose a proposal to build a storage locker facility near a home for people with handicaps; Steve LeGrand wants to build the storage lockers at Silver Springs Road and Whitener Street.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Investigators search the charred remains of LD Davis Lumber and Hardware Co. in Charleston trying to find the cause of a massive fire that swept through the building Thursday; the extent of damage to the 90-year-old building may prevent investigators from determining conclusively the cause of the blaze.

1972

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- For the second time in three years, William G. Goehman, Jackson High School senior, has won an award at the International Science and Engineering Fair; the Jackson youth, one of two finalists from the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair, is named as the winner of the award of the American Psychological Association.

Burton J. Gerhardt Construction Co. completes the stucco finishing on the Broadway side of the former Idan-Ha Hotel property and should complete the Fountain Street side next week; Southern French decor, highlighted by a stucco finish and wrought iron balconies and trim, is transforming the outside of the old building; once the exterior is finished, workers will turn their efforts to the 41 apartments located on the Fountain side of the building.