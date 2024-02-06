Out of the past: May 5

1996

The Rev. Brendan Dempsey is the new pastor at First Presbyterian Church, Broadway and Lorimier, having been elected by the congregation April 21; his initial call to ministry was in his native Australia in 1976, when he left six years of railway work to serve as a youth counselor in an Episcopalian youth rehabilitation center; Dempsey will begin his post here the second week in July; he and his wife Martha have two children, Patrick and Kathleen.

A special tribal meeting of the Northern Cherokee Nation of the Louisiana Territory was held yesterday at Trail of Tears State Park north of Cape Girardeau; the tribe's chief, Barbara Baker-Northup, said this monthly meeting was special because it was taking place in the park set aside by Missouri to honor the Cherokee and the "suffering they endured" during the Trial of Tears march from Georgia to Oklahoma almost 160 years ago.

1971

After waiting 75 days for the previously approved contractor to provide a surety bond on the west end sanitary sewer replacement project, the City Council decides to issue a new call for bids; it could delay the start of the project about two months; the council orders the $10,000 bid bond of the approved contractor forfeited.

Max Bukstein, a former Cape Girardeau resident, has accepted the position of executive vice president of manufacturing with the A-1 Kotzin Co., Los Angeles; he will leave Michigan City, Indiana, where he has worked since December 1968 as vice president of research and development at Jaymar-Ruby, Inc., this week to assume his new position; prior to joining the Jaymar-Ruby firm, he was an executive with Thorngate Ltd. of Chaffee, Missouri.