Out of the past: May 5

1995

Carolyn Goodin was recently installed as president of the Otahki Girl Scout Council, which serves more than 2,400 girls in 11 area counties; other new officers are Rick Etherington and Joyce Miller, vice presidents; Grace Hoover, secretary; and Tom Martin, treasurer.

Paving the city's remaining gravel streets and expanding the paving overlay program are items on the Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission's street-improvement priority list; Harry Rediger announces the 19-count list at the Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee.

1970

City employees remain on alert to give assistance in moving residents of South Cape to the Arena Building should the Mississippi River continue to rise and flood the low-lying area; only one call for assistance was received last night, this to pull a trailer to higher ground in the South Cape area.

A preliminary land-use plan, featuring an outer drive around the northeast end of Jackson, was presented to the City Council for its approval Monday night; the plan was presented by a representative of Harland Bartholomew and Associates, the firm preparing Jackson's comprehensive plan.