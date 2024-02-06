Out of the past: May 5

Carolyn Goodin was recently installed as president of the Otahki Girl Scout Council, which serves more than 2,400 girls in 11 area counties; other new officers are Rick Etherington and Joyce Miller, vice presidents; Grace Hoover, secretary; and Tom Martin, treasurer.
Paving the city's remaining gravel streets and expanding the paving overlay program are items on the Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission's street-improvement priority list; Harry Rediger announces the 19-count list at the Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee.
City employees remain on alert to give assistance in moving residents of South Cape to the Arena Building should the Mississippi River continue to rise and flood the low-lying area; only one call for assistance was received last night, this to pull a trailer to higher ground in the South Cape area.
A preliminary land-use plan, featuring an outer drive around the northeast end of Jackson, was presented to the City Council for its approval Monday night; the plan was presented by a representative of Harland Bartholomew and Associates, the firm preparing Jackson's comprehensive plan.
Reported missing in action April 16 in Germany, Cpl. Kenneth Drum apparently is now safe, although wounded, in a hospital in England; his wife and two children live in Cape Girardeau, and his mother and sister reside in Jackson; members of his family received a letter from Drum, presumably written by a hospital attendant at his request; it was dated April 22.
The board of control of the Southeast Missouri Baptist Foundation, meeting yesterday at First Baptist Church, went on record as favoring starting construction of the foundation's proposed new headquarters building in the spring of 1946; the building will cost around $50,000; a site is yet to be selected.
Delegates for the convention of the Southeast Missouri Christian Church began arriving by train last night and continue today; the convention opens in the afternoon for the first session at the Christian Church, the general subject being "The Whole Church at the Whole Task."
Municipal band concerts will likely begin in two weeks in Courthouse Park, and very likely will be held Tuesday nights, according to band member Albert Kempe; a new band stand is to be built as soon as possible on the Bowman brothers' lot in Haarig so that every other concert may be held there; the brothers are loaning the lot without charge.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
