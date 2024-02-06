Out of the past: May 5

1992

The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday agreed to endorse and send to the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department a list of area road projects for the department's 15-year highway plan, but the council fell short of endorsing two ideas suggested by Mayor Gene Rhodes: A study of adding a lane to Kingshighway from existing Highway 74 north to Interstate 55 and a study of whether Highway 177 should be realigned with West End Boulevard in the city rather than Sprigg Street.

Missouri officials receive good news and bad news with Illinois Gov. John Edgar's unveiling of a new $5.4 billion, five-year highway program. The good news is Cape Girardeau's Mississippi River bridge project is included in the plan; the bad news is most of the funding for the project isn't.

1967

The catch-up period after the truckers' walkout in St. Louis has ended likely will be the worst time for Wetterau Foods, says Claude Sheppard, general office manager for the Scott City firm. He points out 70 percent of the firm's normal food receipts delivered by truck haven't been received this week because of the wildcat strike of Teamsters Local 600.

George Brown, 37, of Cape Girardeau plans to retire June 23 from the Navy after 20 years of active duty. He attained the rank of chief boatswain's mate first class. He entered the Navy in 1947 and has served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He plans to return to Cape Girardeau, where his wife and 7-year-old daughter reside.