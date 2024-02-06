Out of the past: May 4

1993

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh has ruled that provisions of a federal law supersede a Missouri Constitution provision preventing public school funds from being used to transport parochial school students to special education classes; the order is in response to a lawsuit filed against the Cape Girardeau School District.

Persistent cool, wet weather has delayed development of the local strawberry blooms and berries; area growers say it may be the last of May or early June before strawberries are ready to pick.

1968

Hail bombarded Jackson in a small thunderstorm that moved through the area Friday night and this morning; it accumulated to nearly three inches in some sections, and individual hailstones were reported up to the size of a quarter; streets in the Indian Hills and Forest Acres sections of town looked like a salad of tree leaves following the storm.

Living a scene out of a Mark Twain novel, Carl Fischer of New York, a lay volunteer at the State College's Newman Center, and three State College students are floating down the Mississippi River on a raft-like boat from Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; the students are Thomas Rigdon of Cape Girardeau and Dan Reardon and Robert Rash of the St. Louis area.