Out of the past: May 4

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh has ruled that provisions of a federal law supersede a Missouri Constitution provision preventing public school funds from being used to transport parochial school students to special education classes; the order is in response to a lawsuit filed against the Cape Girardeau School District.
Persistent cool, wet weather has delayed development of the local strawberry blooms and berries; area growers say it may be the last of May or early June before strawberries are ready to pick.
Hail bombarded Jackson in a small thunderstorm that moved through the area Friday night and this morning; it accumulated to nearly three inches in some sections, and individual hailstones were reported up to the size of a quarter; streets in the Indian Hills and Forest Acres sections of town looked like a salad of tree leaves following the storm.
Living a scene out of a Mark Twain novel, Carl Fischer of New York, a lay volunteer at the State College's Newman Center, and three State College students are floating down the Mississippi River on a raft-like boat from Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; the students are Thomas Rigdon of Cape Girardeau and Dan Reardon and Robert Rash of the St. Louis area.
One hundred twelve public school teachers, including eight new instructors, were employed when the Cape Girardeau Board of Education held one of its busiest sessions of the year last night; four teaching positions remain unfilled; at the same time, the board increased the pay of teachers a flat $15 per month to meet increased living expenses.
Patrolman John Penn has been appointed an acting desk officer at the police headquarters; he takes the place of Lee Roy Friday, now on leave, and had been on patrol duty; the other desk officer is Fred L. Schneider, who at present is in charge at headquarters at night.
At a recent meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Homecomers Association, it was resolved not to hold the Jackson Homecomers reunion this year; this may not be what the people would like to hear, but it is in keeping with the spirit of the times; St. Louis has foregone its Veiled Prophet, New Orleans its Mardis Gras for the duration of the war, and the people of Cape Girardeau County, no less loyal, have come to the conclusion that a celebration of this kind should be suspended.
Clinton Ellis, a recent graduate of the Kansas City Veterinary College, is back in Cape Girardeau to make his headquarters for several months and says he may locate here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
