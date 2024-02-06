Out of the past: May 4

1992

Southeast Missouri State University's Budget Review Committee approves a budget package that calls for a 3 percent across-the-board salary increase for all but the institution's executive staff; the budget package also includes light cuts in athletic funding.

Gov. John Ashcroft announces the start of the "Baby Your Baby" program to increase awareness about the importance of prenatal care; he makes the announcement at a news conference at the Cape Girardeau County Health Department.

1967

Around 40 people jammed into the council room at Common Pleas Courthouse last night, most to protest two rezoning applications: First, to rezone a lot on Benton Street between Independence and Themis streets to Class D, apartments, and, second, to rezone a tract on North U.S. 61 near Esicar's smokehouse to Class F, commercial; the council denied the application of Roland Boren for rezoning the lot on Benton, but approved the application of Ivan L. Irvin for rezoning the other tract.

The Cape Girardeau City Council is making plans for an extensive street maintenance program; the city has been divided into two street improvement districts, north and south; some 31 projects are listed for asphalt resurfacing or seal coating; leveling, curb and gutter installation and no-base street problems will be tackled.