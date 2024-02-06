Out of the past: May 4

Southeast Missouri State University's Budget Review Committee approves a budget package that calls for a 3 percent across-the-board salary increase for all but the institution's executive staff; the budget package also includes light cuts in athletic funding.
Gov. John Ashcroft announces the start of the "Baby Your Baby" program to increase awareness about the importance of prenatal care; he makes the announcement at a news conference at the Cape Girardeau County Health Department.
Around 40 people jammed into the council room at Common Pleas Courthouse last night, most to protest two rezoning applications: First, to rezone a lot on Benton Street between Independence and Themis streets to Class D, apartments, and, second, to rezone a tract on North U.S. 61 near Esicar's smokehouse to Class F, commercial; the council denied the application of Roland Boren for rezoning the lot on Benton, but approved the application of Ivan L. Irvin for rezoning the other tract.
The Cape Girardeau City Council is making plans for an extensive street maintenance program; the city has been divided into two street improvement districts, north and south; some 31 projects are listed for asphalt resurfacing or seal coating; leveling, curb and gutter installation and no-base street problems will be tackled.
Already a center of training for men wishing to go into the Navy as either flight or deck officers, Teachers College officials announce beginning with the summer term it will inaugurate, in cooperation with the War Department, a deferred-service plan that will allow men students to enlist for appointment as aviation cadets in the Army Air Forces and continue their work until graduation before being called for training.
Vandals had a field day at Fairground Park over the weekend. A new tennis court net was cut to pieces and the plumbing in the new toilet rooms was damaged. A dozen or more cement blocks weighing 50 pounds each have been fished out of the lagoon, tossed there after WPA workers had lined the banks of the pond to keep it from caving in; in fishing for the blocks, several park benches also were discovered in the lagoon.
Military authorities say about 86 men will be taken from Cape Girardeau city to serve with the first million; Jackson will send about 20 of "her stalwart sons" in the first conscription.
Nine of the best-known young men in Cape Girardeau depart for St. Louis to take the examinations as prospective reserve officers of the Army: Burwell Fox, Lyman Reed, Julian Dearmont, George Brucher, Hathorne Ranney, Gaither Ranney, L.J. Logan, John Harris and Albert Liddy.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
