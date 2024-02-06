Out of the past: May 31

1999

Memorial Day. A number of Memorial Day services are held, including at Anna, Illinois, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville and Scott City; at the Mound City National Cemetery at Mounds, Illinois, the 7,500-plus veterans and some of their spouses were honored Saturday; the program, titled “Roll Call,” recognized veterans from the Civil War through Desert Storm.

Latricia Purham is in some pretty select company; since Southeast Missouri State University made the move to the NCAA Division I level in 1991, only one of the school’s track and field athletes had qualified for the National Championship Meet — until now; Purham, a SEMO junior, will become only the second Southeast track athlete — and the school’s first female track athlete — to compete at Division I nationals when the NCAA Championships begin Wednesday in Boise, Idaho; Purham qualified in the shot put with a school-record toss of 50 feet 9 3/4 inches; the only other SEMO athlete to qualify in District I is Terrance Branch, who finished a remarkable fourth in the 400-meters in 1994.

1974

The Southeast Missourian’s first news agency to be established outside the city of Cape Girardeau is changing hands, marking the end of nearly a half century of dedicated newspaper delivery service by Gilbert H. Sievers and his family; the agency, established about 1907 and operated since 1925 by Sievers, has been purchased but Wayne Kight, who begins management of deliveries in and around Jackson tomorrow.

A Cape Girardeau man is listed in critical condition at a St. Louis hospital, following a plane crash yesterday near Sikieston; William L. Long, 47, was the pilot of a single-engine plane which crashed and burned after takeoff from Holyfield Airport at Sikeston; he was crop dusting for Ag-Air Inc., and had just refueled.