Out of the past: May 31

1998

Carrying banners and singing hymns proclaiming Jesus Christ as Lord, more than 225 area Christians marched through the streets of Cape Girardeau yesterday morning; the March for Jesus is an international event designed to bring churches and Christians together in one spirit, without the barriers of denominational differences; the group gathered at May Greene Elementary School and ended the one-mile march at Common Pleas Courthouse; about 20 different churches were represented.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1820 Perryville Road, celebrates Pentecost Sunday with a special morning worship service, which is followed by a picnic; the New Beginning quartet and the Men of Winchester sing.

1973

JEFFERSON CITY -- Whether Cape Girardeau will gain a fourth bank will be known in about two weeks; the State Banking Board, which ended three days of hearings here yesterday, has until June 15 to rule on an appeal of a charter issued by the State Division of Finance in April to Mark Twain Cape Girardeau Bank.

Flash floods that struck Cape Girardeau County early Sunday morning affected approximately 20,000 acres of farmland, which was not already under water from Mississippi River flooding, says Phillip G. Stryker, area agronomy specialist with the University of Missouri Extension Service; he says of the crops which have been planted -- mostly only corn in Cape County -- most were probably washed out by the flash floods, which also caused heavy siltation and erosion.