RecordsMay 30, 2020

Out of the past: May 31

Until the Federal Emergency Management gets word from the president, the extent of federal assistance to flood victims in Missouri and Illinois remains undecided; Friday, Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan requested President Clinton issue federal declarations of both individual and public assistance because of the flooding, tornadoes and storms that have hit Southeast Missouri -- including Cape Girardeau and Scott counties -- recently...

1995

Until the Federal Emergency Management gets word from the president, the extent of federal assistance to flood victims in Missouri and Illinois remains undecided; Friday, Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan requested President Clinton issue federal declarations of both individual and public assistance because of the flooding, tornadoes and storms that have hit Southeast Missouri -- including Cape Girardeau and Scott counties -- recently.

Melissa McCulley received her 21st birthday gift early; she survived the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City the morning of April 19; McCulley, whose birthday is in June, is the daughter of Sheryl McCulley, who works for the Missourian newspaper, and the granddaughter of Norma Schrieber of Cape Girardeau; McCulley has worked two years as a General Services Administration clerk and her first-floor office was about 15 feet from the bomb site.

1970

The doctor of divinity degree has been conferred upon the Rev. J. Ray Trotter, pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church; Trotter received the honor last Sunday during commencement exercises at Central Methodist College at Fayette, Missouri; he has been pastor of Centenary since 1962.

The Rev. C.H. Lott has been named the new pastor of St. James A.M.E. Church; he will assume his new duties June 7, succeeding the Rev. Ohio Butler Jr.

1945

Having completed 35 missions over enemy territory in the European theater, 1st Lt. Paul H. Greer arrived in the United States May 23 and is now spending a 30-day leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Manning P. Greer, in Cape Girardeau; Greer is a pilot on a B-17 bomber.

Joe M. Lesem has purchased the Miller Tire Station, Ellis Street and Broadway, from Earl Chicon, who is with the Army in France; Chicon's wife has been running the business in his absence.

1920

"Building Christian Citizenship in the Home, the School and the Church School" is the subject of the first session of the State Sunday School Convention, being held at Centenary Methodist Church; guest speaker is Henry F. Cope of Chicago.

With Cadillac, Cole, Hudson and Essex cars on hand or en route to Cape Girardeau from the factories, the Cape Motor Car Company opens for business in the Cahoon building, in the 200 block of Broadway; D.H. Patmore, formerly connected with the Minton-Thompson Motor Company, is manager of the new concern; associated with him is C.L. McKinnis.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

