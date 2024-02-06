Out of the past: May 31

1995

Until the Federal Emergency Management gets word from the president, the extent of federal assistance to flood victims in Missouri and Illinois remains undecided; Friday, Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan requested President Clinton issue federal declarations of both individual and public assistance because of the flooding, tornadoes and storms that have hit Southeast Missouri -- including Cape Girardeau and Scott counties -- recently.

Melissa McCulley received her 21st birthday gift early; she survived the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City the morning of April 19; McCulley, whose birthday is in June, is the daughter of Sheryl McCulley, who works for the Missourian newspaper, and the granddaughter of Norma Schrieber of Cape Girardeau; McCulley has worked two years as a General Services Administration clerk and her first-floor office was about 15 feet from the bomb site.

1970

The doctor of divinity degree has been conferred upon the Rev. J. Ray Trotter, pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church; Trotter received the honor last Sunday during commencement exercises at Central Methodist College at Fayette, Missouri; he has been pastor of Centenary since 1962.

The Rev. C.H. Lott has been named the new pastor of St. James A.M.E. Church; he will assume his new duties June 7, succeeding the Rev. Ohio Butler Jr.