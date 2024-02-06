Out of the past: May 31

1994

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- The final section of relocated Route 3 between Thebes, Illinois, and Twente Crossing Road will open to traffic in early August, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation; late this summer, the department plans to begin work to raise large portions of routes 3 and 146 in East Cape Girardeau, Gale and McClure, Illinois.

Members of the Louis K. Juden Post 63 of the American Legion in Cape Girardeau planned to honor their fallen comrades Memorial Day by placing flags near an American Legion signpost in Cape Rock Park; but much to the dismay of post member Herb Nance, a thief made off with the flags; it is the second time in two weeks flags have been stolen at the park, which is maintained by the American Legion.

1969

It's the end of an era, the last day for Cape Transit Co., to operate city buses over Cape Girardeau streets; the last bus pulls into the Good Hope Street terminal around 5 p.m., closing out 28 years of service; forced out of business by changing transportation needs, the buses, all of them 1949 vintage, will be retired.

Footings are being prepared at 1213 Broadway for the new home of Patrick Cleaners, now at 1027 Broadway; the brick and masonry structure will be completed late in the summer and equipped for the new operation; a small restaurant building was removed from the site to make room for the new building.