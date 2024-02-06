Out of the past: May 31

1992

Missouri voters will decide the fate of riverboat gambling at a statewide election in November. Rep. Herb Fallert, D-Ste. Genevieve, sponsor of the riverboat gambling bill, said he feels the measure has a good chance of passing.

Pat Long, who will retire as Alma Schrader School's music teacher, has been chosen as a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and will move to Salt Lake City when the school year ends. Long has taught music at Schrader for the past 20 years.

1967

A 1 1/2-inch downpour hit Cape Girardeau late last night and in some areas left streets flooded to curb tops. City street crews are spending today removing mud and gravel the rain, falling in sheets, washed onto streets and sidewalks.

Believing "every little bit counts," members of the Saint Francis Hospital Auxiliary have started their own projects for raising money toward the million-dollar fund needed to build a new hospital. In their gift shop at the hospital, the women are selling bars of soap and Christmas cards toward this end. Close of the campaign drive is nearing, and at last report, $123,164 was needed to hit the million-dollar goal.