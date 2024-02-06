Out of the Past: May 30

1949

Memorial Day is observed by Girardeans in the traditional manner, the general suspension of business and the sunny skies make it possible to take to the open road, in many cases; hundreds attend the two-day annual picnic at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church, which began yesterday and continues today; following the memorial Mass, members of the George Washington Auxiliary and others, an estimated 200 in all, march to the Mississippi River at the foot of Merriwether Street, where a Memorial Day service is conducted by the auxiliary and a unit of the Naval Reserve; a floral piece is placed in the water by Fred C. McGowan, a member of the Sons of Union Veterans, and Ben Rupert sounds taps.

Full-scale operations of the city in cleaning debris and wreckage from public and private property left by the tornado are put into motion; many persons work through the Memorial Day weekend, making repairs wherever possible in their damaged homes.

1924

It’s Memorial Day, but no special program is held in Cape Girardeau, although the graves of the war dead here are decorated with flowers by the local Sons of Veterans organization; there is no united closing of business establishments here, although the local post office observes regular holiday hours, and banks are closed all day; International Shoe factory stopped work at noon yesterday and won’t recommence until Monday; union barbershops close at 11 a.m.

Part of a human skeleton was found yesterday when an old well located on the Main Street of Illmo, between the post office and the Illmo Motor Company, was opened and cleaned out; two arm bones, two leg bones, pelvis bones and a number of smaller ones were found by the men cleaning the well, but not the skull; the well was dug in 1904 and was in use about 10 years; it was closed about 12 years ago and a concrete block put over the top; at a recent meeting of the Illmo City Council, it was decided to clean the well and use it as a reserve water supply for the fire department.

