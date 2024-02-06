Out of the past: May 30

1998

When members of First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau decided to ordain women as deacons, they knew the church would be in a minority; the congregation on May 10 ordained six women to serve as deacons, becoming the first Southern Baptist church in Southeast Missouri to do so; the women -- Denise Lincoln, Cathy Matthews, Carol Robinson, Pam Pratt, Jane Stacy and Vlasta Foster -- join a group of 24 men who serve the varying needs of church members.

The Marquette Hotel, which has been a fixture at the corner of Broadway and Fountain since 1928, may once again look like the majestic structure of its elegant past; the Marquette, with its Spanish-style architecture, terra cotta facings and balconies, has been vacant for more than a decade; if a group in Houston, Texas, has its way, the 151-room hotel could be restored to its former glory; the group has expressed an interest in purchasing the building from owner Thad Bullock, said Tom Neumeyer, a city councilman and downtown business owner; "They've got an agreement, but nothing has been signed yet," said Neumeyer.

1973

Commenting on the weekend's downpour, Cape Girardeau City Manager W.G. Lawley says that, while proposed flood control structures along Cape LaCroix Creek might have reduced the amount of flooding here, they wouldn't have eliminated it; "I saw the amount of water in Arena Park and other areas, and I can't imagine a channel large enough to hold that much water," he says; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently making a cost justification study that might pave the way for further studies and future flood control projects along the county's major creeks.

As Cape Girardeans were striving to recover from a record rainfall of 9.71 inches over the weekend, brief thundershowers again hit the city last night, bringing total precipitation for the month to 16.64 inches; atop massive flood damage from the overflowing, record-high Mississippi River, property loss in Cape Girardeau alone could reach $3 million from the weekend's flash floods.