Out of the past: May 30

1997

Mitch Robinson, executive director of the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association, has been named Missouri's Professional Economic Developer of the year; he received the award from the Missouri Industrial Development Council last night, just four days before his fourth anniversary with the Cape Girardeau association.

Sen. Christopher "Kit" Bond and Rep. Jo Ann Emerson say Congress needs to set aside $500 million to $800 million a year to repair and replace the nation's obsolete and structurally deficient bridges; the two lawmakers have sponsored legislation to provide such funding as part of the new federal highway bill.

1972

With the earth work completed on two lakes -- 9.8 and 4 acres in size -- on the County Farm, Cape County Court decides to arrange a meeting with the County Park Board in the near future to plot development of the farm as a park; park board chairman A.C. Brase reports the final earth work on the lakes was completed last Wednesday; he also notes that, because there isn't enough watershed to fill the lakes, runoff will be supplemented by well water.

Cape Girardeau's second annual Fourth of July celebration sponsored by the Jaycees is being extended to four days this year, beginning with a parade July 1 and ending with one of the Midwest's largest fireworks displays on July 4; Steve Kirchhoff is general chairman of the event, centered in Arena Park; preceding the celebration will be the "Little Miss Firecracker Contest" conducted by the Jaycee Wives on June 30 at the Arena Building.