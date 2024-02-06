Out of the past: May 30

Mitch Robinson, executive director of the Cape Girardeau Area Industrial Recruitment Association, has been named Missouri's Professional Economic Developer of the year; he received the award from the Missouri Industrial Development Council last night, just four days before his fourth anniversary with the Cape Girardeau association.
Sen. Christopher "Kit" Bond and Rep. Jo Ann Emerson say Congress needs to set aside $500 million to $800 million a year to repair and replace the nation's obsolete and structurally deficient bridges; the two lawmakers have sponsored legislation to provide such funding as part of the new federal highway bill.
With the earth work completed on two lakes -- 9.8 and 4 acres in size -- on the County Farm, Cape County Court decides to arrange a meeting with the County Park Board in the near future to plot development of the farm as a park; park board chairman A.C. Brase reports the final earth work on the lakes was completed last Wednesday; he also notes that, because there isn't enough watershed to fill the lakes, runoff will be supplemented by well water.
Cape Girardeau's second annual Fourth of July celebration sponsored by the Jaycees is being extended to four days this year, beginning with a parade July 1 and ending with one of the Midwest's largest fireworks displays on July 4; Steve Kirchhoff is general chairman of the event, centered in Arena Park; preceding the celebration will be the "Little Miss Firecracker Contest" conducted by the Jaycee Wives on June 30 at the Arena Building.
A chilly morning puts a damper on some planned happenings, but the Memorial Day picnic sponsored by the Holy Name Society of St. Vincent's Catholic Parish continues at the church; in addition a public service for the war dead is conducted at Murtaugh Park, across from the church, with a uniformed detail from the 129th Naval Reserve Unit saluting their fallen comrades as an airplane flies over the Mississippi River dropping a wreath in memoriam.
With specifications completed and detailed structural plans made, the State College Board of Regents has called for bids for the new men's dormitory and student service building, setting June 24 as the final date for receipt of contract offers; contractors may submit single bids for one or both buildings, or a double bid covering combined cost of the two buildings on a single contract.
Memorial Day. Cape Girardeau pays tribute to its dead of three wars -- Civil, Spanish-American and World; fitting services honor those who paid the supreme sacrifice in the afternoon at Lorimier Cemetery, where flowers decorate the graves of the honored dead; attorney Rush H. Limbaugh recites Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, and the main address is delivered by Professor Robert S. Douglass.
Mr. and Mrs. L.B. Houck, who formerly lived at 936 College Hill, leave early in the day for Los Angeles, California, where they will make their home; the Houcks are very favorably known here and throughout Southeast Missouri; Mr. Houck has been connected as manager with a number of railroad-building projects under the direction of his uncle, Louis Houck; Mrs. Houck is known as a member of the various leading women's clubs here, including the Wednesday Club.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.