Out of the past: May 30

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Mississippi County, Missouri, officials say they are having record flooding because the Mississippi and Ohio rivers are both above flood stage; Sheriff Larry Turley explains this is worse than in 1993, because that flood year "the Ohio wasn't backing up water like it is this year."
The new Hampton Inn opened in Cape Girardeau last week; the three-story, 82-room hotel and nearby Drury Suites, both at the Interstate 55/Route K interchange, are owned and operated by Drury Inns Inc.
Several hundred persons attend Memorial Day services at Memorial Park, honoring the nation's war dead; speaking before the group is Dr. Mark F. Scully, president of State College; the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, also addresses the gathering; the event is sponsored by the Joint Veterans Council and was organized by the State College Veterans Corps; the council placed flags on the graves of veterans at all Cape Girardeau cemeteries yesterday.
Coach Howard Garrett, head man of the Cape Girardeau Central basketball Tigers for the past three years, has accepted the head coaching job at Lakeland Junior College of Mattoon, Illinois; Garrett guided the Bengals to a SEMO Conference championship during the past season.
Reports indicate heavy damage to fruit and farm crops along a narrow strip stretching from Marquand, Missouri, southeast to Cairo, Illinois, from hail and wind that accompanied yesterday's storm; the storm swept areas in Bollinger and Scott counties and Cairo, where damage is estimated at $500,000; also hard hit was the Kelso, Benton and Commerce, Missouri, district in Scott County.
Charles Craft of Neelys Landing has been advised that his son, Pfc. Oran E. Craft, has been killed in action in the Pacific area; he was known to have been stationed in the Philippines area and may have lost his life there; Craft was a farmer before going into the Army.
Memorial Day is observed in Cape Girardeau by a few people who aren't too busy to remember the dead; turning out at Old Lorimier Cemetery for the commemoration is a pathetically few representatives of the G.A.R., one troop of Boy Scouts, a few members of the American Legion, some women and a squad of children; the old heroes of the Civil War are becoming few in numbers; unless the young men of more recent wars become interested in decorating the graves of fallen comrades, Memorial Day's importance will decline.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Hecht give an elaborate, five-course dinner at the Metropolitan restaurant in the evening in honor of David Shaltupsky, who will leave Tuesday for San Antonio, Texas, to make his home.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.