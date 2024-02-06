Out of the past: May 30

1995

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Mississippi County, Missouri, officials say they are having record flooding because the Mississippi and Ohio rivers are both above flood stage; Sheriff Larry Turley explains this is worse than in 1993, because that flood year "the Ohio wasn't backing up water like it is this year."

The new Hampton Inn opened in Cape Girardeau last week; the three-story, 82-room hotel and nearby Drury Suites, both at the Interstate 55/Route K interchange, are owned and operated by Drury Inns Inc.

1970

Several hundred persons attend Memorial Day services at Memorial Park, honoring the nation's war dead; speaking before the group is Dr. Mark F. Scully, president of State College; the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, also addresses the gathering; the event is sponsored by the Joint Veterans Council and was organized by the State College Veterans Corps; the council placed flags on the graves of veterans at all Cape Girardeau cemeteries yesterday.

Coach Howard Garrett, head man of the Cape Girardeau Central basketball Tigers for the past three years, has accepted the head coaching job at Lakeland Junior College of Mattoon, Illinois; Garrett guided the Bengals to a SEMO Conference championship during the past season.