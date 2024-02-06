Out of the past: May 3

1999

A DreamWorks jet and some famous passengers made a bit of a stir at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Friday afternoon; actress Kate Capshaw dropped her daughter, Jessica, off at the airport to attend the funeral of her former mother-in-law, Juanita Capshaw of Chaffee; passengers in the plane included Tom Hanks, who has twice won an Academy Award for best actor, and his wife, actress Rita Wilson.

MARTIN, Tenn. — Southeast Missouri State University’s softball team left no doubt as to who is the Ohio Valley Conference’s best squad; and as a result, the Otahkians are headed for the NCAA Division I Tournament for the first time in school history; the top-seeded Otahkians completed a dominant OVC Tournament here Sunday, first crushing second-seeded Middle Tennessee 9-0 in five innings in the winner’s bracket final and then routing fifth-seeded Eastern Illinois 7-1 for the championship.

1974

The strike against St. Louis construction contractors reaches into Southeast Missouri, shutting down one major Cape Girardeau project and threatening another; striking members of Local 513 of the Operating Engineers here, a branch of the St. Louis Operating Engineers Union, halt work at the Saint Francis Hospital site in the morning and threaten a halt on the Student Union building at Southeast Missouri State University.

Special citations to two Cape Girardeans highlighted the closing luncheon yesterday of the 41st Annual Convention of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri at the Arena Building; O. David Niswonger, an iris hybridizer, was honored for his work developing new iris varieties; Mrs. T.G. Harris received a citation for her dedication to the development of the Rose Display Garden in Capaha Park.