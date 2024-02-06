Out of the past: May 3

1998

Fulfilling his end of an Easter challenge, the Rev. Randall Morse preaches from the rooftop of First Assembly of God Church in Scott City in the evening; Morse issued a challenge to the congregation just prior to Easter, saying he would preach from the rooftop if 200 people attended Easter Sunday services at the church; nearly 250 filled the pews for the morning service.

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Rick Hetzel wants the city to buy 30 reconditioned police cars over the next three years as part of an effort to improve police visibility in the community; Hetzel discussed his proposal Friday during the City Council retreat at Black Forest Villages; he said the goal is to assign a vehicle to each patrol officer; 37 patrol officers currently share eight patrol cars, which are driven around the clock.

1973

The Mississippi River fell nearly a half foot at Cape Girardeau during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m., beginning a recession that is predicted to be very slow because of new crests expected to occur from Winfield, Missouri, northward; today's stage is 45 feet; barring any major weather developments in the northern drainage basins, the Army Corps of Engineers hopes this recession might end the great spring flood of 1973.

A new, modern juvenile detention home to serve Cape Girardeau County came a step closer to reality last night, when the County Court submitted to the Cape Girardeau City Council an application for a special use permit to construct the facility in the 300 block of Merriwether Street; the request was referred to the City Planning and Zoning Commission for its recommendation.