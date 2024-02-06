Out of the past: May 3

1997

Construction on the new Notre Dame High School will begin within a month, and the 101,500-square-foot building should be open for the 1998-99 school year; the nearly $7 million project is the largest single financial effort undertaken by the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese, according to Bishop John J. Leibrecht.

Some fraternities have tapped out on drinking parties, and more are lining up to go alcohol-free; two Southeast Missouri State University frats are the latest to join the nationwide trend; the local chapters of Sigma Nu and Phi Delta Theta are set to go alcohol-free this year, well ahead of the nationwide mandate by their fraternities' national offices; sorority houses at Southeast are already alcohol-free, and the university has a no-alcohol policy throughout campus housing.

1972

A group of 50 Saint Francis Hospital employees will swap their spotless white uniforms and wide range of medical talents with a colorful array of costumes and stage prowess at the first annual "Saint Francis Hospitality Hour" Friday evening at the Arena Building; the performance, consisting of 21 assorted acts, is sponsored by the personnel and fund-raising committees of the hospital; all proceeds will go to the new Saint Francis Medical Center.

The first serviceman who will be permanently assigned to the Air Force ROTC detachment being organized at State College has arrived on campus; Tech. Sgt. Joe M. Huckelberry of Belknap, Illinois, a veteran of 14 years, is discussing the AFROTC program with prospective candidates daily in Room 305 of Academic Hall.