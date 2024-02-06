Out of the past: May 3

1996

Loyd Ivey grew up dirt poor in Bollinger County, Missouri; he left home at 16 and made a fortune in high-tech electronics; now he wants to return to Marble Hill, Missouri, and build a 40,000- to 60,000-square-foot plant at the city's industrial park, adjacent to the local airport; the plant initially would employ 50 workers and ultimately about 200 people; Ivey also plans to build a home in the Marble Hill area; he hopes to move back to Bollinger County this year.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Improvements over seven miles of highways from East Cape Girardeau to Gale and McClure, Illinois, will be completed within a week; it is welcome news to motorists who have experienced frequent and lengthy traffic delays created by one-way traffic flow in construction zones; the contract, awarded more than a year ago, called for flood repair work from the Mississippi River bridge east on Route 146 to the intersection with Route 3, and on Route 3 from north of Gale to north of McClure; the intersection was raised about 8 inches.

1971

GALE, Ill. -- Work crews continue their efforts to clear wreckage from the second railroad track near here where 23 cars of Missouri Pacific freight train derailed Saturday afternoon; burning boxcars kept crews from moving in for about 11 hours following the accident, but by noon yesterday trains were again traveling over one of the double sets of tracks.

First National Bank of Cape Girardeau is designated depository for county funds for the next two years after bids are opened by the Cape County Court; the successful bidder proposed to pay the county 4.5% interest on funds less than $100,000 left in the bank less than 30 days; on amounts over $100,000, left in the bank at least 30 days, the interest to be paid is 6.75%; on amounts over $100,000 and left in the bank 180 days or longer, the interest rate will be 7%.