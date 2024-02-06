Out of the past: May 3

Cape Girardeau public schools have earned accreditation for grades kindergarten through 12 from the North Central Association; this is the first year the district's elementary schools have been accredited; Central High School has been accredited since 1922.
Under a proposed pact between the city of Cape Girardeau and TCI Cablevision, the city would have whistle-blowing power to keep TCI from straying from stipulations of a 10-year franchise agreement; and TCI general manager Roger Harms, who was seeking a 15-year pact, has the peace of mind he was looking for after completing two years of negotiations with the city; both sides appear happy with a situation that has been in limbo since 1991.
Wayne L. Martin was installed as president of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees at the organization's annual installation banquet and dance last night at a local restaurant; other officers installed by Jerry Reynolds, Region Eight vice president, were: first vice president, Dennis D. Henson; second vice president, Terry Begley; third vice president, Sam Gill; treasurer, James Estes, and secretary, L.R. Roper Jr.
A lawsuit has been filed by the contractor who built the first two units of Towers Dormitories against the supplier of the carpeting, which hasn't served satisfactorily; the State College Board of Regents is withholding $14,000 from the contractor, McCarthy Construction Co., because of the issue.
Pfc. Cletus M. Runnels, 26, was killed in the fighting in Italy April 15, the War Department advised his wife, Geneva Brown Runnels of Hickory Grove, near Millersville; he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Runnels of near Whitewater.
The Louis K. Juden Post, American Legion, has given the restored Fort D, near May Greene School, to the Girl Scouts to be used as the organization's headquarters in Cape Girardeau.
Police Chief W.J. Segraves and policemen Lee Atchinson, Irvin Wilson, Curtis Childs and Ruddle Adams are reappointed to those positions during a meeting of the city council; Will Cooper was also appointed to the police force.
Dr. C.B. Ruff, dentist, is moving his office from the fourth floor of the H.-H. Building to the second floor of the same building, to rooms formerly occupied by Dr. Rex Cunningham and Dr. C.H. Beatty, osteopaths; Ruff's son, Gene, who is studying in the school osteopathy in Chicago, will share the office with him when he returns here in June.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.