Out of the past: May 3

1995

Cape Girardeau public schools have earned accreditation for grades kindergarten through 12 from the North Central Association; this is the first year the district's elementary schools have been accredited; Central High School has been accredited since 1922.

Under a proposed pact between the city of Cape Girardeau and TCI Cablevision, the city would have whistle-blowing power to keep TCI from straying from stipulations of a 10-year franchise agreement; and TCI general manager Roger Harms, who was seeking a 15-year pact, has the peace of mind he was looking for after completing two years of negotiations with the city; both sides appear happy with a situation that has been in limbo since 1991.

1970

Wayne L. Martin was installed as president of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees at the organization's annual installation banquet and dance last night at a local restaurant; other officers installed by Jerry Reynolds, Region Eight vice president, were: first vice president, Dennis D. Henson; second vice president, Terry Begley; third vice president, Sam Gill; treasurer, James Estes, and secretary, L.R. Roper Jr.

A lawsuit has been filed by the contractor who built the first two units of Towers Dormitories against the supplier of the carpeting, which hasn't served satisfactorily; the State College Board of Regents is withholding $14,000 from the contractor, McCarthy Construction Co., because of the issue.