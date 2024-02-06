Out of the past: May 3

1992

The Grace Notes Handbell Choir of Grace United Methodist Church gives a concert in the evening, under the direction of Judy Williams. At the conclusion of the concert, a new banner, handmade for the choir by Imogene Tinsley, is dedicated.

Rick Althaus, a member of the political-science department at Southeast Missouri State University, has been selected as the new Faculty Senate chairman; he will replace Allen Gathman of the biology department, whose one-year term ended Wednesday.

1967

Low base bids totaling $128,938 for the first phase in the renovation of May Greene School were opened yesterday by the school board. Superintendent of schools Charles E. House says the low bid total was higher than it had been hoped and mentioned particularly the plumbing and heating bids as being above estimates.

Loaded with enthusiasm -- and with their prospects' pledge cards -- 531 people walked out of the Arena Building last night determined to obtain the $281,600 needed to round out the million-dollar figure needed for a new Saint Francis Hospital; they had attended the kickoff dinner of the campaign's general gifts division.