Out of the past: May 3

The Grace Notes Handbell Choir of Grace United Methodist Church gives a concert in the evening, under the direction of Judy Williams. At the conclusion of the concert, a new banner, handmade for the choir by Imogene Tinsley, is dedicated.
Rick Althaus, a member of the political-science department at Southeast Missouri State University, has been selected as the new Faculty Senate chairman; he will replace Allen Gathman of the biology department, whose one-year term ended Wednesday.
Low base bids totaling $128,938 for the first phase in the renovation of May Greene School were opened yesterday by the school board. Superintendent of schools Charles E. House says the low bid total was higher than it had been hoped and mentioned particularly the plumbing and heating bids as being above estimates.
Loaded with enthusiasm -- and with their prospects' pledge cards -- 531 people walked out of the Arena Building last night determined to obtain the $281,600 needed to round out the million-dollar figure needed for a new Saint Francis Hospital; they had attended the kickoff dinner of the campaign's general gifts division.
Dr. John F. Vines of Kansas City, state evangelist for Missouri Baptists, delivers the sermon in the morning at First Baptist Church. He and the church pastor, the Rev. H.H. McGinty, and A.T. Wilkinson, associational missionary, will work in Southeast Missouri this coming week, making arrangements for a stewardship revival in November.
The Rev. John J. Bauer, for 15 years pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Jackson, will be transferred about May 19 to the church at Fredericktown, Missouri; debts of the Jackson parish have been liquidated.
Two lawsuits are filed in the Cape Girardeau Court of Common Pleas against Frisco Railroad, one by the city of Cape Girardeau and the other by the Cape Girardeau Portland Cement plant. The city is hoping to compel Frisco to live up to the provisions of Ordinance No. 935, which compel the road to maintain shop facilities here, pave streets, construct the levee and sea wall, and build a passenger station; Portland wants the return of $3,500 overcharges for coal shipped into Cape Girardeau at a rate in excess of the rate established by contract and ordinance.
R.H. Saunders, 51, for 12 years foreman of the printing department of The Daily Republican, and a lifelong friend and companion of the newspaper's publishers, dies at his home in the afternoon, having suffered a week from pneumonia.
