Out of the Past: May 29

1999

Cape Girardeau has become a way station for National Guard troops moving missiles from a Rock Island, Illinois, military depot to a base near Texarkana, Texas; about 570 National Guard troops are involved, with each group of soldiers serving two weeks; the operation, which began around May 15, should end by June 11.

Charter Communications Inc. has entered into agreements to purchase two cable companies that will add more than 1.5 million customers to its list of cable users; the purchase includes Falcon Cable TV, which has more than 1 million cable users in 27 states, including a wide area of Southeast Missouri; Charter has also reached an agreement to purchase Fanch Communications, headquartered in Denver; Fanch will bring 547,000 subscribers to Charter’s list of almost 5 million customers.

1974

Deadline under which Missouri — and perhaps Illinois — could take over operation of the Mississippi River traffic bridge at Chester, Illinois, and free it of tolls would be extended for one year under identical bills being introduced in the Senate and House; Sen. Thomas F. Eagleton of Missouri and Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois are co-sponsoring the bill in the Senate, while Rep. Bill D. Burlison of Missouri’s 10th District will introduce identical legislation in the House.

A new 40-month contract between Noranda Aluminum Inc. and members of Local 7686 of the United Steelworkers of America is signed at Marston, ending a 118-day strike that involved approximately 340 union members; most of the striking steelworkers return to their jobs this morning.