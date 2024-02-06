Out of the past: May 29

1996

Selecting a commencement speaker for Notre Dame and Cape Girardeau Central high schools was almost as easy as tuning in a radio station; both schools invited a radio personality to be commencement speakers Friday; the Rev. Harry Schlitt, a California radio-show host, will speak to the 1996 graduating class at Notre Dame High School; conservative talk-show host Rush Limbaugh III will address students at Cape Girardeau Central High School.

Health officials and biologists agree this year's floodwater mosquitoes are larger and more ferocious biters; a wet spring and flooding in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois have provided the right ingredients for mosquitoes; "Most common in the floodwater mosquito is the aedes vexans," says Dr. Christina Frazier, professor of biology at Southeast Missouri State University; "They'll go after anything that moves."

1971

Persons in Southeast Missouri caught in possession of drugs or narcotics are going to have a tougher time pawning it off on law enforcement officials as "clean stuff"; the Southeast Missouri Law Enforcement Assistance Crime Laboratory at State College has developed a field testing kit which Region 8 of the LEAC is distributing to area law enforcement agencies; the kits contain eight chemicals which will detect any illegal drug or narcotic.

After five full days of testimony, a hearing on Missouri-Pacific Railroad's application to abandon its Bismarck-Whitewater branch line closed yesterday evening with a 45-day period set for filing of briefs; examiner Lyle C. Farmer, who conducted the hearing for the Interstate Commerce Commission, says a final decision on the railroad's request may not be made for nine months.