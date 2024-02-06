Out of the past: May 29

1994

Ryan Corrigan was recently named director of the summer youth program at Christ Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau; he will be assisted by Cheryl Reinagel. Corrigan completed his freshman year at Southeast Missouri State University and plans to attend Covenant Seminary this fall.

The 100th anniversary of Allenville Baptist Church is celebrated; the Rev. Don Estes is the guest speaker at the morning worship service; a basket dinner follows the service; the afternoon worship features special music by the Mills Family and Assurance.

1969

Illinois Gov. Richard Ogilvie, in a party including Sen. Charles Percy and John D. Rockefeller III, is greeted by pickets when he arrives shortly before noon at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; the pickets represent union employees of the State of Illinois who are protesting what they regard as political firings by the governor; the party is on the first leg of a two-day inspection tour of the scenic areas and tourist attractions of Southern Illinois; the party leaves here by bus to begin the Southern Illinois tour.

Two members of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees have won regional Jaycee awards; Jerry Reynolds was named Outstanding Spark Plug of Region 8, and Bob Buehrle was named Outstanding Spoke for the region.