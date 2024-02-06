Out of the past: May 29

Ryan Corrigan was recently named director of the summer youth program at Christ Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau; he will be assisted by Cheryl Reinagel. Corrigan completed his freshman year at Southeast Missouri State University and plans to attend Covenant Seminary this fall.
The 100th anniversary of Allenville Baptist Church is celebrated; the Rev. Don Estes is the guest speaker at the morning worship service; a basket dinner follows the service; the afternoon worship features special music by the Mills Family and Assurance.
Illinois Gov. Richard Ogilvie, in a party including Sen. Charles Percy and John D. Rockefeller III, is greeted by pickets when he arrives shortly before noon at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; the pickets represent union employees of the State of Illinois who are protesting what they regard as political firings by the governor; the party is on the first leg of a two-day inspection tour of the scenic areas and tourist attractions of Southern Illinois; the party leaves here by bus to begin the Southern Illinois tour.
Two members of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees have won regional Jaycee awards; Jerry Reynolds was named Outstanding Spark Plug of Region 8, and Bob Buehrle was named Outstanding Spoke for the region.
The graves of eight veterans in the cemetery at Old St. John Lutheran Church at Pocahontas will be marked with flags tomorrow morning, in recognition of Memorial Day; the veterans of the Civil War buried there are G.A. Schoen, Charles Kasten, Joseph Haberfelner, Fred Zorn, Michael Gratz, Frank Bruhl, Joseph Putz and Herman Ruehling.
A hearing has been scheduled for June 8 at Common Pleas Courthouse before a representative of the Public Service Commission on the application of Southeast Missouri Bus Line to extend its service from Cape Girardeau to Sikeston, Missouri; at present, the line is serving the towns of Chaffee, Oran and Morley nearest Sikeston, and there is no connecting bus service between Sikeston and these towns.
Sgt. Michael O'Rourke arrives in Cape Girardeau in the morning from Camp Jackson, South Carolina, where he had been stationed in the regular Army, to again take charge of the Army recruiting office in this city.
Cape Girardeau's board of health met this morning to discuss the subject of an isolation or pest house for the city; every member of the board agrees it is absolutely necessary for Cape Girardeau to have such a facility.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
