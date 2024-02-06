All sections
RecordsMay 29, 2018
Out of the past: May 29
1993

Demolition of structures along the new Mississippi River bridge route in South Cape Girardeau could get underway by early- to mid-June; early earthwork for the Highway 74 bridge route interchange at Interstate 55 could start in July; bids were opened for both projects yesterday.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission soon will begin interviewing applicants for the post of county highway engineer and superintendent; for the first time, the county is seeking someone who has a civil engineering degree and professional engineering certification.

1968

Burglars selectively stole 385 articles of clothing, valued at $5,080, from the University Shop, 1105 Broadway, last night or early this morning; store owner Paul W. Stehr discovered the burglary this morning.

Workers are scheduled to begin installing a new pump at the well at Trail of Tears State Park, which supplies water to the camping area; water is expected to be restored by early next week; the well has been closed since last fall because of contamination.

1943

After making history, the Mississippi River is in the first stage of what appears to be a slow, halting drop from the all-time record of 42.4 feet established Thursday; flood conditions continue to attract sightseers to downtown Cape Girardeau; there is still water on Broadway west of Water Street; Main Street is still closed near the shoe factory and from half a block south of Themis Street south to St. Vincent's Catholic Church; on the south side, Sprigg Street is closed in the Smelterville area.

Recessing subject to call at any time, the county grand jury reported six indictments to Judge J.C. McDowell in Circuit Court at Jackson late yesterday; in a bristling report, the jury condemned "labor racketeers" and blamed recent violent outbreaks in Cape Girardeau on "outsiders," calling upon residents "to gird themselves to prevent this county from being taken over by racketeers."

1918

The graves of all dead heroes will be decorated with flowers and flags tomorrow as is done each Memorial Day, but the usual parade won't be held because of the lack of a band to furnish the music.

Dr. C.E. Schuchert has 28 musicians signed up for his new band, and they are good ones, too; they include Ben Rudert, Otto Kassel, John Frenzel, O.G. Edwards, Paul Nussbaum, Louis Schultz, Emil Koeppel, Henry Kimmich, Louis Kassel, Gus Schultz, Ed Rudert, W.A. Shivelbine, Von der Lippe, Albert Kempe, Alvin Harnes, Keith Brumback, William Buck, John Cunningham, Henry Armgardt, Walter Drusch, A.D. Nations, Arthur Kempe and Oscar Shivelbine.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

