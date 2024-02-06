Out of the past: May 29

1993

Demolition of structures along the new Mississippi River bridge route in South Cape Girardeau could get underway by early- to mid-June; early earthwork for the Highway 74 bridge route interchange at Interstate 55 could start in July; bids were opened for both projects yesterday.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission soon will begin interviewing applicants for the post of county highway engineer and superintendent; for the first time, the county is seeking someone who has a civil engineering degree and professional engineering certification.

1968

Burglars selectively stole 385 articles of clothing, valued at $5,080, from the University Shop, 1105 Broadway, last night or early this morning; store owner Paul W. Stehr discovered the burglary this morning.

Workers are scheduled to begin installing a new pump at the well at Trail of Tears State Park, which supplies water to the camping area; water is expected to be restored by early next week; the well has been closed since last fall because of contamination.