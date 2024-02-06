Out of the past: May 29

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Officials with the Perryville School District have decided to ask voters a second time to approve a $4.9 million bond issue to fund improvements in school buildings; the measure was narrowly defeated, along with a proposed increase in the school tax rate, in April.
Cape Girardeau Patrolmen Rick Price and William Bohnert recently went through five days of sharpshooter training at the Springfield (Missouri) Police Department; both are members of the department's Special Response Team that is used in high-risk situations.
Charles Branum of Cape Girardeau, who, along with other prisoners of war held in Japan, made and raised the first American flag over Japan at the end of World War II, has been invited to view that flag at its now permanent home in the Quartermaster Museum in Fort Lee, Virginia; Branum plans to leave Friday for a tour of the East, which will include a visit to the museum.
President Lyndon B. Johnson, in a letter to the 1967 graduating class at State College, urges its members to take advantage of the preparation their college training has given them for leadership in the quest for a better America; Dr. Mark F. Scully, college president, notes it is the first time a president has sent congratulations to a senior class at the college here.
Cape Girardeau dairies, if they haven't already started it, will begin conformity Monday with the tire-saving regulations recently imposed on private carriers by the Office of Defense Transportation; generally, milk deliveries will be made on an every-other-day basis.
Mr. and Mrs. F.L. Stacy, who spent nearly a year in California, have returned to their home here and will remain during the summer; they left Cape Girardeau last July 23 and for a few weeks toured with their son, Jess Stacy, who is pianist for Bob Crosby's band; after arriving on the West Cost, they spent six weeks at Catalina Island and then went to San Francisco.
Residents on South Sprigg Street, between Merriwether and William streets, have sent in several complaints lately about automobilists who infest that neighborhood of nights; they complain that automobiles occupied by young folks park on the west side of the street in the shade of the numerous trees, and there spend hours at a time "spooning."
Owing to the very limited number of Civil War veterans living in Jackson, Memorial Day will not be observed there tomorrow as it should be, which is a pity; while banks and other public offices will be closed, there will be no decorating of the graves of the heroes of the war as was customary in years gone buy.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
