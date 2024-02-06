Out of the past: May 29

1992

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Officials with the Perryville School District have decided to ask voters a second time to approve a $4.9 million bond issue to fund improvements in school buildings; the measure was narrowly defeated, along with a proposed increase in the school tax rate, in April.

Cape Girardeau Patrolmen Rick Price and William Bohnert recently went through five days of sharpshooter training at the Springfield (Missouri) Police Department; both are members of the department's Special Response Team that is used in high-risk situations.

1967

Charles Branum of Cape Girardeau, who, along with other prisoners of war held in Japan, made and raised the first American flag over Japan at the end of World War II, has been invited to view that flag at its now permanent home in the Quartermaster Museum in Fort Lee, Virginia; Branum plans to leave Friday for a tour of the East, which will include a visit to the museum.

President Lyndon B. Johnson, in a letter to the 1967 graduating class at State College, urges its members to take advantage of the preparation their college training has given them for leadership in the quest for a better America; Dr. Mark F. Scully, college president, notes it is the first time a president has sent congratulations to a senior class at the college here.