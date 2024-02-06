Out of the Past: May 28

Voters in Cape Girardeau County won’t see planning and zoning on the August ballot, but the proposal could come up for consideration in November; a committee has spent the last two years drafting planning and zoning regulations for the county, but John Dudley, chairman of the committee, says the plan isn’t quite ready.
Troubleshooters, field and line, tree-cutting and light-repair crews have worked many hours to restore power to Cape Girardeau and the area following the May 17 windstorm; about 90% of customers served by AmerenUE in the Cape Girardeau area were affected in some way by the storm, which uprooted trees, downed power lines and left many homes and businesses without power; AmerenUE estimates 27,000 persons were without power; the company serves about 30,000 customers in the Cape Girardeau area.
A Cape Girardeau attorney who provided leadership in many community endeavors, Jonathan Oscar “Jack” Knehans dies at Southeast Hospital after an extended illness; Knehans, 63, was the son of Judge and Mrs. Oscar A. Knehans; survivors include his wife, the former Dorothy Seabaugh; daughters, Marilyn Knehans of Cape Girardeau and Jaclyn Anne Miller of Columbia; and a son, Jonathan B. Knehans of Joplin.
Cape Girardeau police are investigating the possibility that the city is being used as a drop point by a narcotics ring, after a car is found early in the morning containing 95 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $25,000; over 8.5 pounds of marijuana was found in the possession of three Arkansas men Sunday at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport by Scott County Sheriff John Dennis, which may tie in with today’s discovery.
Cape Girardeau appears to be on the brink of the heaviest holiday traffic in history as it prepares to receive thousands of Memorial Day visitors, drawn here particularly by the damage of last Saturday’s tornado; police will call on every available man to aid in traffic direction, says Sgt. Arthur Ludwig, and if the flow through storm-devastated areas becomes too heavy, it may be necessary to close off the streets.
President Harry S. Truman, in a telegram received by Cape Girardeau Mayor Walter H. Ford shortly before noon, officially designates the city a disaster area and allocates $15,000 from his emergency fund for disaster relief; Ford says the money will be used to clear debris from city and private property.
Ralph E. Bailey of Sikeston, a member of the Board of Regents of the Cape Girardeau Teachers College, announces he will be a candidate for the Republican nomination for Congress from the 14th District; Bailey succeeds Edward D. Hays of Cape Girardeau, who withdrew from the race two weeks ago.
Divorces to 13 mismated couples were granted, and testimony in two others was heard and taken under advisement, by Judge John A. Snider in regular domestic relations session of Common Pleas Court yesterday and today; husbands were the complaining parties in seven of the actions, and decrees were given on charges of infidelity, cruelty, indignities and abandonment.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called “From the Morgue” that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at www.semissourian.com/history.
