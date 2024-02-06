Out of the Past: May 28

1999

Voters in Cape Girardeau County won’t see planning and zoning on the August ballot, but the proposal could come up for consideration in November; a committee has spent the last two years drafting planning and zoning regulations for the county, but John Dudley, chairman of the committee, says the plan isn’t quite ready.

Troubleshooters, field and line, tree-cutting and light-repair crews have worked many hours to restore power to Cape Girardeau and the area following the May 17 windstorm; about 90% of customers served by AmerenUE in the Cape Girardeau area were affected in some way by the storm, which uprooted trees, downed power lines and left many homes and businesses without power; AmerenUE estimates 27,000 persons were without power; the company serves about 30,000 customers in the Cape Girardeau area.

1974

A Cape Girardeau attorney who provided leadership in many community endeavors, Jonathan Oscar “Jack” Knehans dies at Southeast Hospital after an extended illness; Knehans, 63, was the son of Judge and Mrs. Oscar A. Knehans; survivors include his wife, the former Dorothy Seabaugh; daughters, Marilyn Knehans of Cape Girardeau and Jaclyn Anne Miller of Columbia; and a son, Jonathan B. Knehans of Joplin.

Cape Girardeau police are investigating the possibility that the city is being used as a drop point by a narcotics ring, after a car is found early in the morning containing 95 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $25,000; over 8.5 pounds of marijuana was found in the possession of three Arkansas men Sunday at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport by Scott County Sheriff John Dennis, which may tie in with today’s discovery.