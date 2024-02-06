Out of the past: May 28

Southeast Missouri State University plans to renovate St. Vincent's College in Cape Girardeau and turn it into a school of visual and performing arts; the university is buying the property with a financial gift from local business owner and longtime university supporter B.W. Harrison of Cape Girardeau; Harrison, 88, says he put up the funds to buy the property because he wanted the site to serve as a memorial to his wife, Hazel, and her mother.
A newly formed company, Kyowa Food Inc., will build a $50 million plant in the Nash Road industrial area and initially employ 50 people, it was announced yesterday; the company, which will produce food seasonings, is owned by Kyowa Hakko Kogyo Co. Ltd.; the plant will be built near its sister company, Biokyowa Inc., which produces food supplements for the swine and poultry markets.
America needs more "patriotic power," Maj. Thomas J. Davis tells those in attendance at the annual Memorial Day service at Memorial Park here; Davis is a career Army officer currently attached to the National Guard Advisory Group; he urges the audience: "Let us all show pride in America and rededicate ourselves to the principles which have bestowed greatness upon this nation"; the program is sponsored by the Joint Veterans Council.
What happened in Illmo-Scott City yesterday morning was a living nightmare; remarkably, no one was injured -- but those who went through the worst flood most could remember realize how fortunate they were; pounded by nearly 10 inches of rain within three hours, water roared off the hills above Main Street in Scott City with such velocity that it rose into homes and stood 6 to 8 feet deep before most people realized what happened; in neighboring Illmo, water entered practically all stores even though they were on higher land.
A contract has been let and grading started on a two-acre site in the southern part of Cape Girardeau for Shell Oil Company's big new Mississippi River terminal, which will also house the new district headquarters; R.B. Potashnick has the grading contract and has started work, and bids are being received for the new terminal building, the first of the structures to eventually occupy the site; in addition the site will have warehouse facilities, a roofed-over concrete area for barrel goods and four large tanks, one of which was erected several years ago.
Jam-packed Southeast Hospital, its services multiplied many times over those of even 10 years ago, announces plans for an immediate $30,000 expansion program; the new building, to be constructed southwest of the hospital building, will house new heating and laundry facilities.
Mr. and Mrs. M.F. Howard, 505A Broadway, have received word from their son, Lee, who enlisted in the U.S. Navy April 5, that he will leave San Francisco shortly for a trip around the world; Lee is remembered here as a messenger for the Western Union.
David Hoch and his bride of a month, formerly Frances Betts, arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday from Chicago to visit the former's parents, Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Hoch, 151 S. Spanish St.; Hoch is office manager of the Eline Chocolate Co. in Chicago; he and his wife were accompanied here by Genevieve Hoch, who is connected with the extension department of LaSalle University; they will remain here a week or 10 days.
-- Sharon K. Sanders