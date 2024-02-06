Out of the past: May 28

1998

Southeast Missouri State University plans to renovate St. Vincent's College in Cape Girardeau and turn it into a school of visual and performing arts; the university is buying the property with a financial gift from local business owner and longtime university supporter B.W. Harrison of Cape Girardeau; Harrison, 88, says he put up the funds to buy the property because he wanted the site to serve as a memorial to his wife, Hazel, and her mother.

A newly formed company, Kyowa Food Inc., will build a $50 million plant in the Nash Road industrial area and initially employ 50 people, it was announced yesterday; the company, which will produce food seasonings, is owned by Kyowa Hakko Kogyo Co. Ltd.; the plant will be built near its sister company, Biokyowa Inc., which produces food supplements for the swine and poultry markets.

1973

America needs more "patriotic power," Maj. Thomas J. Davis tells those in attendance at the annual Memorial Day service at Memorial Park here; Davis is a career Army officer currently attached to the National Guard Advisory Group; he urges the audience: "Let us all show pride in America and rededicate ourselves to the principles which have bestowed greatness upon this nation"; the program is sponsored by the Joint Veterans Council.

What happened in Illmo-Scott City yesterday morning was a living nightmare; remarkably, no one was injured -- but those who went through the worst flood most could remember realize how fortunate they were; pounded by nearly 10 inches of rain within three hours, water roared off the hills above Main Street in Scott City with such velocity that it rose into homes and stood 6 to 8 feet deep before most people realized what happened; in neighboring Illmo, water entered practically all stores even though they were on higher land.