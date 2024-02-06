Out of the past: May 28

1997

Officials with Union Planters Bank, 101 W. Main St., in Jackson hope to be open again this afternoon; the bank has been without power since Sunday, when "something happened to the circuit breaker," said Brenda Proffer, branch manager; electricians worked on the breaker Sunday evening and again yesterday morning.

Lee A. "Joe" Nabors has been installed as postmaster at the Scott City Post Office; Nabors of Sikeston, Missouri, was sworn in yesterday by Frank King of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, district manager of post office operations for zip codes 636, 637, 638 and 639, which cover much of Southeast Missouri.

1972

The Rev. Ricky Tate, 14, is the evangelist at a week-long revival that begins in the evening at the Jackson Assembly of God Church; Tate was born at Hurricane Mills, Tennessee; he has been preaching the gospel since last Nov. 2.

Southeast Missourian archive

Departing seniors of Notre Dame High School are urged by Dr. Arthur L. Mallory, commissioner of the Division of Public Schools, State Department of Education, to strengthen their spirits, plan ahead and give a little more than expected of them during graduation exercises in the afternoon; Mary A. Elfrink, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Elfrink of Cape Girardeau, gives the valedictory address and Patricia K. Reynolds, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Reynolds, the salutatory speech.