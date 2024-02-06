Out of the past: May 28

Officials with Union Planters Bank, 101 W. Main St., in Jackson hope to be open again this afternoon; the bank has been without power since Sunday, when "something happened to the circuit breaker," said Brenda Proffer, branch manager; electricians worked on the breaker Sunday evening and again yesterday morning.
Lee A. "Joe" Nabors has been installed as postmaster at the Scott City Post Office; Nabors of Sikeston, Missouri, was sworn in yesterday by Frank King of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, district manager of post office operations for zip codes 636, 637, 638 and 639, which cover much of Southeast Missouri.
The Rev. Ricky Tate, 14, is the evangelist at a week-long revival that begins in the evening at the Jackson Assembly of God Church; Tate was born at Hurricane Mills, Tennessee; he has been preaching the gospel since last Nov. 2.
Departing seniors of Notre Dame High School are urged by Dr. Arthur L. Mallory, commissioner of the Division of Public Schools, State Department of Education, to strengthen their spirits, plan ahead and give a little more than expected of them during graduation exercises in the afternoon; Mary A. Elfrink, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Elfrink of Cape Girardeau, gives the valedictory address and Patricia K. Reynolds, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Reynolds, the salutatory speech.
The Cape Girardeau County Court calls a special election for June 17 to pick a successor to Sheriff Herman K. Swing, killed in an automobile accident Saturday night; the official named will serve the remainder of Sewing's term, ending Dec. 31, 1948.
The Ten Mile Garden, extending from Cape Girardeau to Jackson along Highway 61, will be at its peak Memorial Day, say observers after a survey is made by the committee in charge; Jesse L. Rose, foreman in charge of roadside maintenance for the State Highway Department, says he has never seen the garden more beautiful.
The congregation of Immanuel Evangelical Church at Jackson observes the 55th anniversary of the founding of the church; the Rev. F. Bosold, pastor of Immanuel from 1900 to 1904, occupies the pulpit in the morning, and the Rev. C. Benkenhoerfer of the St. John Church near Oak Ridge preaches in the afternoon.
No services are held in the Methodist Episcopal, Centenary Methodist, Presbyterian, Baptist Christ Episcopal and Evangelical Christian churches in the evening owing to baccalaureate services at Cape Girardeau Central High School; the Rev. C.H. Morton, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, preaches the baccalaureate sermon.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.