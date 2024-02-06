Out of the past: May 28

Thunderstorms continued to dump rain throughout the region yesterday, keeping flood watchers and workers on alert; high winds and rain swept through the area from Delta northeast to Gordonville, scattering tree limbs and debris, as well as downing power lines; flood watchers were on edge near Dutchtown as the storm apparently damaged the sandbag levee that shields the town from the flooded Diversion Channel.
The Rev. Antony J. Falanga will celebrate the golden jubilee of his priestly ordination June 3 at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, with a reception following in the parish hall; Falanga was ordained June 9, 1945, at St. Mary's Seminary Church in Perryville, Missouri.
Candidates for degrees from State College will hear an address by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes at the college's 96th annual commencement Sunday night in Houck Stadium; it will be the governor's second speaking appearance at the college in as many months; his commencement speech will concern revolutionary student groups which exist in this country.
The Lutheran Campus Center on the State College campus has been designated as one of eight Lutheran missions to receive a portion of $52,500 allocated for state projects; the Rev. Robert E. Lange, campus pastor, says the grant will be used to offset construction costs of a proposed new Lutheran Campus Center.
At the insistence of numerous downtown property owners, the Cape Girardeau City Council changed its mind about flood-control for the downtown business district; the council approves the fill-in plan for the low-lying sectors of the Main Street area, as provided in the government engineers' No. 2 proposal, describing it as a "modified" Erlbacher plan; last week, the council approved the No. 1 plan, which called for construction of a levee along the riverfront.
The St. Louis-Cape Bus Line is notified by the postal department in Washington, D.C., that it has been granted a contract as a mail carrier between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau; the contract, for carrying only first-class mail, is effective June 1 and will supplement the regular railway service.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce is opposed to establishing a sand yard on the riverfront at the location of the old Frisco Railroad passenger station; at a chamber meeting last night, those present unanimously expressed a desire to aid Peter Deimund in securing a desirable sand yard, but objected to locating it immediately in front of the main part of the city, on the part of the levee being beautified.
A reception honors the Rev. and Mrs. W.L. Halberstadt in the evening in the main auditorium of Centenary Methodist Church, given by the Women's Missionary Society and the Men's Club of the church; the pastor will soon leave to take up his new duties as head of Howard-Payne College in Fayette, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.