Out of the past: May 28

1995

Thunderstorms continued to dump rain throughout the region yesterday, keeping flood watchers and workers on alert; high winds and rain swept through the area from Delta northeast to Gordonville, scattering tree limbs and debris, as well as downing power lines; flood watchers were on edge near Dutchtown as the storm apparently damaged the sandbag levee that shields the town from the flooded Diversion Channel.

The Rev. Antony J. Falanga will celebrate the golden jubilee of his priestly ordination June 3 at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, with a reception following in the parish hall; Falanga was ordained June 9, 1945, at St. Mary's Seminary Church in Perryville, Missouri.

1970

Candidates for degrees from State College will hear an address by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes at the college's 96th annual commencement Sunday night in Houck Stadium; it will be the governor's second speaking appearance at the college in as many months; his commencement speech will concern revolutionary student groups which exist in this country.

The Lutheran Campus Center on the State College campus has been designated as one of eight Lutheran missions to receive a portion of $52,500 allocated for state projects; the Rev. Robert E. Lange, campus pastor, says the grant will be used to offset construction costs of a proposed new Lutheran Campus Center.