Out of the past: May 28

1992

New parking fines take effect in Cape Girardeau, both for timed- and prohibited-parking zones; the Cape Girardeau City Council passed an ordinance for the new fines at its May 18 meeting, which will result in substantially larger penalties than before.

Girardeans who were near the Mississippi River on Tuesday afternoon got a glimpse of the modern, sleek-looking motor vessel Empress as it passed the city; the $35 million floating gambling casino was en route from Jacksonville, Florida, to its new home in Joliet, Illinois, where it will be opened on the Des Plaines River by Empress River Casino Corp.

1967

The 1867 founding of Emanuel United Church of Christ at Jackson by 15 German families, newly-come to the United States, is celebrated at the church. Dr. Richard Scheef, professor of New Testament at Eden Theology Seminary in Webster Groves, Missouri, speaks at the centennial observance in the morning. An open house is held in the afternoon, and "abendessen" -- the evening meal -- is served to members of the congregation by the women of the church.

The Rev. E.T. Harris, pastor of the Bible Missionary Church, announced a building permit has been taken out for the new church that will be built on Hopper Road across from Hawthorn School; the one-story building is planned to have 12 classrooms and a sanctuary that will seat 180 people.