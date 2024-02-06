Out of the past: May 28

New parking fines take effect in Cape Girardeau, both for timed- and prohibited-parking zones; the Cape Girardeau City Council passed an ordinance for the new fines at its May 18 meeting, which will result in substantially larger penalties than before.
Girardeans who were near the Mississippi River on Tuesday afternoon got a glimpse of the modern, sleek-looking motor vessel Empress as it passed the city; the $35 million floating gambling casino was en route from Jacksonville, Florida, to its new home in Joliet, Illinois, where it will be opened on the Des Plaines River by Empress River Casino Corp.
The 1867 founding of Emanuel United Church of Christ at Jackson by 15 German families, newly-come to the United States, is celebrated at the church. Dr. Richard Scheef, professor of New Testament at Eden Theology Seminary in Webster Groves, Missouri, speaks at the centennial observance in the morning. An open house is held in the afternoon, and "abendessen" -- the evening meal -- is served to members of the congregation by the women of the church.
The Rev. E.T. Harris, pastor of the Bible Missionary Church, announced a building permit has been taken out for the new church that will be built on Hopper Road across from Hawthorn School; the one-story building is planned to have 12 classrooms and a sanctuary that will seat 180 people.
Favored by ideal weather, the presentation of the pageant "Let Freedom Ring" was given last night before a large audience in the Jackson High School stadium; thousands more saw the parade preceding the pageant; the paid attendance at the pageant was around 2,200.
Elmer E. Vosburgh, who is in charge of the automobile races to be staged at the new city park Sunday as a benefit for the police department, says entries from five states have been received; with these entries, there are 11 car owners and drivers who will compete.
Heeding word Gov. F.D. Gardner had authorized the reorganization of the Sixth Regiment of Missouri National Guards, organizers are at work preparing to recruit members. Local organizers say Cape Girardeau County should have at least three companies, one from Cape Girardeau city, one from Jackson and one from the county; it is possible a machine gun company may be included.
Eleven residents were injured seriously in falling houses, and 10 buildings in the little town of Lithium, Missouri, in Perry County were demolished late yesterday afternoon when a tornado passed over the place.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
