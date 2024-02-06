Out of the past: May 27

1997

Sam Unnerstall was 10 years old when his father, Frank, moved the family drug store into new quarters at 630 Good Hope St.; he worked in the fountain and was in charge of comic books; commenting on Unnerstall's Drug Store closure Friday after 70 years in business on Good Hope, Unnerstall said, "It's going to be hard to walk off and leave all these people."

Winds reaching near-tornado speed rip through a section of Stoddard County, Missouri, in the afternoon, downing power lines and trees and damaging roofs; the damage isn't consistent with a tornado, but trees are blown down in a line from Dudley to Dexter, Missouri; they all fall in the same direction, consistent with a strong southeasterly wind.

1972

The Southeast Missourian publishes a letter from President Richard Nixon on its front page; written while Nixon was at Camp David a week ago, the letter praises the newspaper's May 8 editorial, in which the Missourian supported the president's handling of the Vietnam War.

BENTON, Ill. -- Rend Lake dedication ceremonies reach their climax in the evening, when Illinois Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie officially dedicates the lake, which is expected to become a major industry and tourist attraction in the area; the 18,900-acre lake culminates 18 years of work, dating back to 1954 when a two-year drought hit the water-short community; at that time, the locals expressed their determination to develop a large lake