Out of the past: May 27

1996

Memorial Day. Rain leads to the cancellation of several outdoor Memorial Day events; among them is the Joint Veterans Council's annual ceremony at North Cape County Park; chairman Ron MacCubbin says the event has been conducted in light rain before, but today's downpour, coupled with tornado warnings, makes the ceremony inadvisable.

Even the weather seems to pay homage to the arrival of the Olympic torch in Cape Girardeau; on a rare stormy Memorial Day in Southeast Missouri, as many as 2,000 people gather at the steps of the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau to view the passing of one of the world's oldest symbols of peace; a number of activities scheduled for the courthouse lawn are canceled because of the steady rain, but the Sweet Adelines International singing group still is able to perform from the relative cover of the courthouse's front entrance; the crowd waits through a downpour, through a chill wind and through an hour-long delay for the arrival of the train; so when the locomotive does pull up at 2:05 p.m., with the towering Olympic flame sitting atop its specially-designed car, the crowd cheers enthusiastically; even the rain stops, the wind calms, and the clouds open just a little.

1971

The Jackson Optimist Club voices strong opposition to any move to locate a county jail outside of Jackson in a letter received by the Cape County Court; the letter states county residents would view such a move as a back-door attempt to shift the county seat from Jackson to Cape Girardeau, and this in turn would cause bitterness that could seriously hamper any project requiring cooperation of various parts of the county.

From about 7 to 8 in the morning, at noon hour and around 4 in the afternoon, motorists traveling through Jackson have been getting snarled in traffic jams that develop at the four main bridges in town; and its apt to continue like that for another four to six weeks, says Ivan Craig, superintendent for Steinhoff-Kirkwood Contractors in Cape Girardeau; it will take that long for widening projects on the bridges to be completed so that two-way traffic can be maintained on the spans during work days.