Out of the past: May 27

VisionAire Corp. is looking to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as a possible site for a plant to manufacture its proposed new VisionAire Vantage single-engine business jet; Cape Girardeau is among a number of communities the firm is considering.
ST. LOUIS -- Scientists have uncovered signs strong earthquakes likely once rocked portions of Southeast Missouri they hadn't seriously studied before; the discovery, which other scientists partially stumbled across in the 1930s, indicates the area near Benton could erupt again; markings near the earth's surface that had been covered by dirt and plants indicate the complex fault system may be part of a major fault line deeper in the earth, stretching from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Vincennes, Indiana.
Lugging a 40-pound concrete block on which all their names were written, 32 first graders from St. Vincent's School went to the Cape Girardeau Civic Center, 1232 S. Ranney, on Tuesday morning to deliver $35 they collected for the "Buck-a-Block" building fund; they also took a candy treat to the 19 Head Start youngsters who attend class at the center; the money will be used in building a large addition to the Civic Center building to house additional Head Start nursery school classes and to increase recreational and learning activities for older children, teenagers and adults.
When the academic procession disperses at the end of next Sunday's State College commencement exercises, a two-decade tradition will have come to an end; Dr. H.O. Grauel will have acted for the last time as marshal for the graduating class.
The Rev. and Mrs. William L. Baur Jr., furloughed missionaries from India, are guest speakers at two services at the annual mission festival of the Evangelical Church in Jackson; a covered dish, family-style dinner is served at the noon hour; the Rev. Baur has had many experiences during his 18 years as a missionary pastor and evangelist; most recently, he was treasurer of the Missionary Conference and superintendent of the Chandkhuri Leper Asylum, second largest in India; Mrs. Baur has been active in evangelistic and dispensary work among the women in India's Central Province.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Revelle of Chaffee have been advised of the death of their son, Pvt. Charles L. Revelle, 18, in action on Luzon, Philippine Islands, May 9.
It is learned illness caused Ernestine Schumann-Heink to disappoint the people of Southeast Missouri in failing to appear here for a concert Tuesday evening; a representative of this newspaper went to St. Louis to confer with her and her manager and learned the great contralto is under doctor's orders to rest her throat, following a severe cold; there is talk of re-scheduling her concert for June 16.
The body of a floater is pulled from the river near the foot of William Street in the morning; he is identified by the numerous cards found in his pockets as Mike Zimmerman of St. Louis.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
