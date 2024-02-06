Out of the past: May 27

1995

VisionAire Corp. is looking to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as a possible site for a plant to manufacture its proposed new VisionAire Vantage single-engine business jet; Cape Girardeau is among a number of communities the firm is considering.

ST. LOUIS -- Scientists have uncovered signs strong earthquakes likely once rocked portions of Southeast Missouri they hadn't seriously studied before; the discovery, which other scientists partially stumbled across in the 1930s, indicates the area near Benton could erupt again; markings near the earth's surface that had been covered by dirt and plants indicate the complex fault system may be part of a major fault line deeper in the earth, stretching from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Vincennes, Indiana.

1970

Lugging a 40-pound concrete block on which all their names were written, 32 first graders from St. Vincent's School went to the Cape Girardeau Civic Center, 1232 S. Ranney, on Tuesday morning to deliver $35 they collected for the "Buck-a-Block" building fund; they also took a candy treat to the 19 Head Start youngsters who attend class at the center; the money will be used in building a large addition to the Civic Center building to house additional Head Start nursery school classes and to increase recreational and learning activities for older children, teenagers and adults.

When the academic procession disperses at the end of next Sunday's State College commencement exercises, a two-decade tradition will have come to an end; Dr. H.O. Grauel will have acted for the last time as marshal for the graduating class.