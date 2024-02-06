Out of the past: May 27

1994

John Mehner and Ma Zhong speak the same language when it comes to economic development; Zhong, secretary-general of Shaoxing, China, visited Cape Girardeau this week as part of a four-member delegation of officials from Cape Girardeau's new sister city.

Two men bought over $400 worth of baby formula from the Cape Girardeau National Food store yesterday, illustrating a problem local grocers have been experiencing; out-of-town shoppers apparently are buying baby formula by the caseload for resale elsewhere; the mass purchases leave retailers here without enough infant formula to cover their regular customers.

1969

CAIRO, Ill. -- Mayor Lee P. Stenzel appoints a police chief after more incidents of violence and a demand by 200 residents for better law enforcement in the strife-ridden town; William Peterson, former police chief at Alton, Illinois, will take over Cairo's force June 15; Carl J. Clutts is resigning that day.

Mayor Ivan Irvin calls upon officials of department stores and supermarkets here to "search their consciences" before staying open on Memorial Day, as local veterans' groups also voice disapproval of the announced plan; Irvin says he thinks it "is a shame when the dollar gets more important than the purpose and meaning given holidays and retail merchants, as a general rule, begin staying open on these days."