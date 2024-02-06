Out of the past: May 27

Employees of the Cape Girardeau School District will earn an average of 3.5 percent more next year than this under a new salary package adopted by the board of education; the board Wednesday approved raises for teachers, administrators and support staff.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has pledged proceeds from the sale of old Campster School toward renovation of the Central High School auditorium; but board members have expressed doubt the $75,000 the building is expected to bring will be enough to fix the problems at the auditorium
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Gary Rust of Cape Girardeau, 10th District Republican chairman, and Harry Denman of Farmington, Missouri, a newspaper editor, were elected Saturday as delegates to the national GOP convention from the 10th Congressional District; both delegates and the two alternates named are supporters of former Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the party presidential nomination with California Gov. Ronald Reagan considered a second choice.
Lights on the new runway at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport will be in service by the weekend if it doesn't rain, Paul Bruner of Bruner Electric Co. tells the airport board; he plans to have the entire job completed by early next week; the job originally was scheduled for completion Feb. 1.
The Mississippi River sets an all-time high record at Cape Girardeau; with a stage at 8 a.m. of 42.3 feet, the river exceeds the almost legendary mark of 42.19 set on July 4, 1844; unpredictable as ever, the river threw its greatest fury at Cape Girardeau last night, when in the space of six hours it jumped one foot, creating a near panic among worn-out levee workers at area industrial plants and bringing out hundreds of civilians and soldiers to aid in the battle; the river is expected to crest tomorrow at 42.5 feet.
Indicating the drafting of men for military duty will be stepped up again after ebbing during the past two months, the Selective Service Board announces 78 men will be called to report June 15 at Jackson for examination and possible induction at Jefferson Barracks.
Congressman Joe Russell, who has gained considerable fame as an advocate of pensions for Civil War veterans, is now advocating the annulment of pensions of those veterans who are not loyal to the United States in the present war.
Oscar Shivelbine, brother of William Shivelbine, the Main Street merchant, and a most popular young man of the city, will leave later this week for Camp Pike, Arkansas, to join a military band, of which Rurie Lesem of Cape Girardeau is bandmaster.
-- Sharon K. Sanders