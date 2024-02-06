Out of the past: May 27

1993

Employees of the Cape Girardeau School District will earn an average of 3.5 percent more next year than this under a new salary package adopted by the board of education; the board Wednesday approved raises for teachers, administrators and support staff.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has pledged proceeds from the sale of old Campster School toward renovation of the Central High School auditorium; but board members have expressed doubt the $75,000 the building is expected to bring will be enough to fix the problems at the auditorium

1968

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Gary Rust of Cape Girardeau, 10th District Republican chairman, and Harry Denman of Farmington, Missouri, a newspaper editor, were elected Saturday as delegates to the national GOP convention from the 10th Congressional District; both delegates and the two alternates named are supporters of former Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the party presidential nomination with California Gov. Ronald Reagan considered a second choice.

Lights on the new runway at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport will be in service by the weekend if it doesn't rain, Paul Bruner of Bruner Electric Co. tells the airport board; he plans to have the entire job completed by early next week; the job originally was scheduled for completion Feb. 1.