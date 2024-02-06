Out of the past: May 27

1992

Operation of the Cape Girardeau water system will be transferred from Union Electric Co. to the city next Wednesday, voters having approved the transfer last fall; the biggest change for residents after June 3 likely will be in their monthly utility bill: City utility bills will be larger, which will correspond with smaller UE bills as water charges are shifted.

A court ruling has dammed up Cape Girardeau's efforts to move forward with a portion of the Cape LaCroix-Walker creeks flood-control project; Associate Circuit Judge Bill Hopkins of Marble Hill, Missouri, ruled April 10 that the city doesn't have the legal authority to condemn land outside its city limits; at issue is the city's effort to acquire 157 acres of land east of County Road 620 and north and west of Route W for a dry retention reservoir.

1967

Dr. William C. Moran, associate professor of English and education at State College, is the commencement speaker at St. Vincent's College in the morning; 11 students receive their high school diplomas.

Israeli farmer Ezra Almog is learning about American farming methods during his three-week stay in this area as a guest of the Norman Swan family of Pocahontas; Almog lives on the Ein-dor Kibutz near Tiberias in northern Israel.