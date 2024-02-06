Out of the past: May 27

Operation of the Cape Girardeau water system will be transferred from Union Electric Co. to the city next Wednesday, voters having approved the transfer last fall; the biggest change for residents after June 3 likely will be in their monthly utility bill: City utility bills will be larger, which will correspond with smaller UE bills as water charges are shifted.
A court ruling has dammed up Cape Girardeau's efforts to move forward with a portion of the Cape LaCroix-Walker creeks flood-control project; Associate Circuit Judge Bill Hopkins of Marble Hill, Missouri, ruled April 10 that the city doesn't have the legal authority to condemn land outside its city limits; at issue is the city's effort to acquire 157 acres of land east of County Road 620 and north and west of Route W for a dry retention reservoir.
Dr. William C. Moran, associate professor of English and education at State College, is the commencement speaker at St. Vincent's College in the morning; 11 students receive their high school diplomas.
Israeli farmer Ezra Almog is learning about American farming methods during his three-week stay in this area as a guest of the Norman Swan family of Pocahontas; Almog lives on the Ein-dor Kibutz near Tiberias in northern Israel.
Inroads of the war, already cutting deep into the manpower of Cape Girardeau County with more than 900 men now in the armed forces, will strike an even more severe blow as married men and, in some cases, those with children, may be called into the service; Congress is working on a policy in regards to the draft and military service for married men and those with children.
Plans are announced by the American Legion for the construction of a large honor roll board on which will be placed the names of all Cape Girardeau County men and women serving in the war; the board will placed in a conspicuous spot at Fairground Park.
St. Vincent's Knights of Columbus Council 1111 celebrates its 11th anniversary and holds one of its largest gatherings and initiations at the club rooms in the Sturdivant Bank building; 50 applicants are given degrees by District Deputy M.J. McKernen of St. Louis and his staff.
A meeting of parents and others interested in the Boy Scouts of Cape Girardeau is held in the afternoon in the Commercial Club rooms, at which the organization is perfected, officers elected and arrangements made for three troops in Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
