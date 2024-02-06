Out of the past: May 26

1949

An exact 100 families of the estimated 500 left homeless or otherwise affected by Saturday’s tornado in Cape Girardeau have applied at Red Cross rehabilitation headquarters, 19 N. Middle St., for aid in reconstruction, and many will go to the scene with disaster workers today to survey their losses; these will be the first visits at the scene with the families and from this will stem the counseling and other aid supplied by the Red Cross.

Three federal agencies step in to lend aid to those affected by Saturday’s death-dealing tornado; the Reconstruction Finance Corp. announces it will consider applications for loans from individuals or firms who have sustained losses to property and who are unable to obtain assistance from local lending agencies; the Federal Reserve Bank announces it is lifting credit restrictions on the repair or replacement of personal property lost in the storm; and a representative of the Federal Works Agency is here to confer with city officials relative to obtaining federal funds for the clearing of streets and other city property.

1924

Home-grown strawberries are coming to market in large quantities, and the quality has never been better, the berries benefiting from the cool, cloudy weather; local growers make their first shipments today, sending many cases of choice berries to northern counties and getting a much higher price than prevails at the local market.

Clio Hall of Teachers College is being turned into a reserve library by the library personnel, to accommodate the extra number of students attending the summer term; arrangements are being made to accommodate 800 students, so they may all have seats to study at the same time, with the addition of large tables in the general library and of a number of tables and chairs at Clio Hall; besides being a study hall, Clio Hall will also have shelves for about 1,000 reserve books.

