Out of the past: May 26

1998

A festival celebrating the French cultural heritage of Southeast Missouri came to a close Monday afternoon on the lawn of the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau amid the sounds of French Cajun music and the sights of local actors portraying early French settlers of the region; the second annual festival, called La Fete Francaise, also included American Dixieland jazz played by Les Flagada Stompers, a seven-man jazz band from Lyon, France, and a performance of "Audubon in Ste. Genevieve" by the Historyonics Theatre Company of St. Louis.

Plans are in the works for facilities to help Cape Girardeau's police and fire departments hone their public safety skills; the city is acquiring land about a block south of La Cruz Street to build a training site for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, and work should start this summer on a new firing range for the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

1973

First National Bank has acquired a site approximately 300 feet by 300 feet at the southwest corner of Kingshighway and Independence Street for the location of a bank facility; the property was purchased from Malan Construction Co. of Detroit, Michigan, a developer who recently acquired this and adjacent property along the south side of Independence.

Sterling Stores Inc. has signed a new lease agreement with the Downtown Investment Corp., a group of local investors, for the building at 45 N. Main St., occupied by the company store and for additional adjacent space on the south for the store's expansion; the additional area has been purchased by the group from Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Hecht and Louis Hecht; it formerly was the site of a building occupied by Dolly's Hat Shop, and more recently by Old World Imports and a television store; the structure was badly damaged by fire last November and will be razed to provide an addition of approximately 3,000 square feet to the Sterling store.