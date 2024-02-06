Out of the past: May 26

1997

Memorial Day. About 250 people gather in the Osage Community Centre to remember those who gave their lives for their country, but most attending seem to miss something; because of the threat of rain, the service was held indoors; there was no avenue of flags at Cape Girardeau County Park; guest speaker at the event is U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, R-Cape Girardeau.

A large group of Northern Cherokees in traditional dress wait on the banks of the Mississippi River for reenactors portraying Cape Girardeau's founding couple, Louis and Charlotte Lorimier; the arrival kicks off La Fete Francaise French Heritage Celebration, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau; an estimated 200 people watch the reenactment.

1972

After getting off to a slow start in April, farmers throughout Southeast Missouri have been thankful for the generally dry planting weather of the past two weeks; but there is such a thing as too much of a good thing, and some parts of the district report the dry weather has begun to hurt; except for isolated spots in areas from Ste. Genevieve to the Arkansas line, there has been no rain for the past two to three weeks; the brief shower at Cape Girardeau yesterday barely settled the dust.

J and H Gibbar Construction Co. of Perryville, Missouri, submits the lowest of three bids for construction of the John L. Wescoat Marina at Trail of Tears State Park north of Cape Girardeau; the firm's bid totals $626,235.70.