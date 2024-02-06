Out of the past: May 26

Memorial Day. About 250 people gather in the Osage Community Centre to remember those who gave their lives for their country, but most attending seem to miss something; because of the threat of rain, the service was held indoors; there was no avenue of flags at Cape Girardeau County Park; guest speaker at the event is U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, R-Cape Girardeau.
A large group of Northern Cherokees in traditional dress wait on the banks of the Mississippi River for reenactors portraying Cape Girardeau's founding couple, Louis and Charlotte Lorimier; the arrival kicks off La Fete Francaise French Heritage Celebration, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau; an estimated 200 people watch the reenactment.
After getting off to a slow start in April, farmers throughout Southeast Missouri have been thankful for the generally dry planting weather of the past two weeks; but there is such a thing as too much of a good thing, and some parts of the district report the dry weather has begun to hurt; except for isolated spots in areas from Ste. Genevieve to the Arkansas line, there has been no rain for the past two to three weeks; the brief shower at Cape Girardeau yesterday barely settled the dust.
J and H Gibbar Construction Co. of Perryville, Missouri, submits the lowest of three bids for construction of the John L. Wescoat Marina at Trail of Tears State Park north of Cape Girardeau; the firm's bid totals $626,235.70.
In a tragic two-way accident during a driving rain on Highway 25 a mile south of Jackson Saturday night, two lives were lost, including that of the sheriff of Cape Girardeau County and a young Cape Girardeau man; four others were injured, two seriously; those killed were Sheriff Herman K. Sewing, 52, of Jackson and John L. Sample Jr., 33; after the Sample car, headed north, struck a culvert near the A.E. Kies farm and Sewing and others had gone there to help the injured, a large northbound motor truck, attempting to stop on the blacktopped highway, skidded into the car and toppled on it.
A stipulation requesting not only an order of condemnation, but also approval of the trade of a site in Courthouse Park for the post office building, is filed in Federal Court; immediately after the government filing, Judge I.R. Kelso files an answer to the motion in behalf of Iska Carmack, defendant, objecting to the court entering the order in accordance with the stipulation.
One hundred and fifteen students of Southeast Missouri Teachers College receive diplomas at the 49th annual commencement exercises held in the college auditorium in the morning; Dr. H.O. Pritchard, secretary of the Board of Education, Disciples of Christ, in Indianapolis, Indiana, delivers the address.
Again the proposition of paving Jackson's streets is being agitated; vitrified brick paving seems to be the favorite theme now, and it is proposed to pave the main business blocks and around the public square; the "antis" -- and there are many opposed -- contend it won't do to pave the streets before installation of the sewer system; those in favor of paving say now is the time to do both.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
