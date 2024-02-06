Out of the past: May 26

1996

A Memorial Day service is held in the morning at First Church of the Nazarene, 2601 Independence; the worship service features special music by Dan Keeton of Louisville, Kentucky; an all-church family picnic follows the service.

Over 600 people from area churches participated in the March for Jesus in Cape Girardeau yesterday morning; the march started in Arena Park and went down Broadway to the Common Pleas Courthouse.

1971

A four-star general from Southeast Missouri will speak and a well-known retired area educator will be honored at the 97th State College commencement exercises Sunday; the commencement address will be delivered by Gen. Seth J. McKee, who rose from a private in the Missouri National Guard to his present post of commander of the North American Air Defense Command; Dr. Wesley A. Deneke of Gordonville, a retired public school and college teacher and administrator, will receive the Alumni Merit Award from the State College Alumni Association; the same award will also be presented to McKee.

Lee Huckstep, Cape Girardeau Central High School senior, is named winner of The Missourian's Journalism Award, given each year to the pupil who has done outstanding work in the field at the school.