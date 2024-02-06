Out of the past: May 26

A Memorial Day service is held in the morning at First Church of the Nazarene, 2601 Independence; the worship service features special music by Dan Keeton of Louisville, Kentucky; an all-church family picnic follows the service.
Over 600 people from area churches participated in the March for Jesus in Cape Girardeau yesterday morning; the march started in Arena Park and went down Broadway to the Common Pleas Courthouse.
A four-star general from Southeast Missouri will speak and a well-known retired area educator will be honored at the 97th State College commencement exercises Sunday; the commencement address will be delivered by Gen. Seth J. McKee, who rose from a private in the Missouri National Guard to his present post of commander of the North American Air Defense Command; Dr. Wesley A. Deneke of Gordonville, a retired public school and college teacher and administrator, will receive the Alumni Merit Award from the State College Alumni Association; the same award will also be presented to McKee.
Lee Huckstep, Cape Girardeau Central High School senior, is named winner of The Missourian's Journalism Award, given each year to the pupil who has done outstanding work in the field at the school.
A memorial service for the American war dead, and also honoring the memory of members of the congregation who died during the past year, is held in the morning at Third Street Methodist Church; the Rev. W.E. Sparks, pastor, preaches on the theme "The House Not Made with Hands, Eternal in the Heavens."
Clyde Masters, 10, nearly takes his night's sleep in the Rialto Theater; being asleep when the final film showing ends, he isn't noticed reclining in a seat and is locked up in the movie house when it closes; when his mother, Ada Masters, became alarmed when Clyde didn't return, Morris Huckstep, merchants' policeman is notified; he has the theater opened and makes a search, finding the sleepy lad.
The faculty of Cairo (Illinois) High School will have three Cape Girardeau young men in it next year; Paul C. Norvell, Leo C. Schultz and Wendell Norvell were elected to positions by the Cairo Board of Education; Paul Norvell will be principal; Schultz will head the manual training department, and Wendell Norvell will assist Schultz in manual training.
Bern B. Kinder, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Kinder of West Broadway, has decided to remain at Crystal Falls, Michigan, this summer and twirl for the baseball team there, according to word received by his parents; Kinder is a lefty and pitched last year for Sikeston, Missouri; last Sunday he pitched for the Crystal Falls team and won a 15-inning game, 4-3.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.