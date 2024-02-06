Out of the past: May 26

1995

The Mississippi River dropped to 45.5 feet yesterday after reaching a crest Wednesday of 46.7 feet, 14.7 feet above flood stage; the National Weather Service says, if the weather pattern holds the next two weeks, the river will drop to 30 feet by Riverfest weekend, June 9 and 10; however, if the forecast for flash flooding during Memorial Day weekend proves accurate, the flooding situation could change overnight.

Two Cape Girardeau County towns along Interstate 55 want interchanges, but only one will get an interchange during the next 20 years; vying for the improvement are Oak Ridge and Jackson; county commissioners feel they are being asked to make the call, deciding where the highway commission does its work.

1970

The Jackson Chamber of Commerce last night elected a slate of officers for the coming year and heard a report on the state Legislature from Rep. Marvin E. Proffer; the chamber re-elected Larry A. Nowak as president, Dorothy Illers as secretary and Jerry Sneed as treasurer; Warren Wilson was newly elected as vice president.

Preliminary work has started on the extension of Independence Street from where the street now ends near the National Guard Armory on East Rodney to Mount Auburn Road as part of plans for development of a new subdivision in the Rodney Vista area; the street is being built by the subdivision developers, Loy E. Crites, LeRoy R. Roper and Charles N. Harris.