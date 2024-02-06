Out of the past: May 26

The Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission will recommend to the City Council most of the proposals made by Boyd Gaming Corp. to handle increased traffic and the need for additional parking for its casino; however, there will be stipulations that will require further study of traffic on William Street heading northbound onto Sprigg Street and the need to widen William east of Sprigg Street.
Lt. Bobby Wooten of the Scott City Police Department was either fired Tuesday night, or resigned before he could be fired; his abrupt departure prompted the resignation of two other officers, Eric Schafer and John Blakely.
CAIRO, Ill. -- A withering barrage of high-caliber gunfire riddles windows and doors in the Cairo police station early in the morning in a renewal of racial violence; fire chief Lewis Edwards, who is at the station, says the shooting started about 1:30 a.m. and "it was like a war"; the station is raked by a 10-minute barrage in which 75 to 100 rounds are fired.
Cape Girardeau County Court receives a list of voters registered in Cape Girardeau and, after examining the figures on registration, says it will take up the matter of realigning the city's voting wards in the next few months; the county prefers to keep wards at about 900 to 1,000 persons each.
Lt. Col. Frank A. Lowry arrives home from India to spend some time with his family at 612 N. Sprigg St.; Lowry, who left the states last July, has spent 10 months in India, being in the China-Burma theater of war most of the time, assigned to the 10th Air Forces.
Revival of the State Teachers College open-air theater will be made June 8 to 11, with evening presentations of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream"; the play will be given on the terraces of the east campus, the same site which was used for productions in past years.
A strong earthquake shakes Cape Girardeau and Jackson; it is a very perceptible temblor, but no damage is reported.
The first open-air concert of the season will be given Thursday night on the Common Pleas Courthouse lawn by the Schuchert Band; this group is composed of 40 pieces for which Dr. C.B. Schuchert has arranged a program of popular and patriotic pieces; all the boys who left here with the 6th Regiment Band, and who later played in various groups overseas and in the United States, have returned to the Schuchert Band and will play Thursday night.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
