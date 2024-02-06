Out of the past: May 26

1994

The Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission will recommend to the City Council most of the proposals made by Boyd Gaming Corp. to handle increased traffic and the need for additional parking for its casino; however, there will be stipulations that will require further study of traffic on William Street heading northbound onto Sprigg Street and the need to widen William east of Sprigg Street.

Lt. Bobby Wooten of the Scott City Police Department was either fired Tuesday night, or resigned before he could be fired; his abrupt departure prompted the resignation of two other officers, Eric Schafer and John Blakely.

1969

CAIRO, Ill. -- A withering barrage of high-caliber gunfire riddles windows and doors in the Cairo police station early in the morning in a renewal of racial violence; fire chief Lewis Edwards, who is at the station, says the shooting started about 1:30 a.m. and "it was like a war"; the station is raked by a 10-minute barrage in which 75 to 100 rounds are fired.

Cape Girardeau County Court receives a list of voters registered in Cape Girardeau and, after examining the figures on registration, says it will take up the matter of realigning the city's voting wards in the next few months; the county prefers to keep wards at about 900 to 1,000 persons each.