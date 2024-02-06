Out of the past: May 26

1993

Cape Girardeau's two hospitals have vowed to work together to improve health care services; at a joint news conference yesterday at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce office, officials of Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center announced the two hospital boards of directors will "explore collaborative efforts."

The Cape Girardeau County coroner determines that the death of a 2-year-old girl yesterday evening was accidental; Tendora Jackson of Cape Girardeau was struck by a northbound truck at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, when she ran out into the street in the 100 block of South Lorimier.

1968

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The Rev. James J. Holmes, pastor of St. Ambrose Catholic Parish at Chaffee, celebrates a Mass of thanksgiving in the afternoon, commemorating the 30th year of his ordination to the priesthood; a reception follows.

The Very Rev. Carl G. Schulte, C.M., Ed.M., rector of St. Vincent's College in Cape Girardeau since 1963, has been appointed president and superior of St. Mary's Seminary in Perryville, Missouri; he will succeed the Very Rev. Edward F. Riley, C.M., who has been named to a post at De Paul University in Chicago; replacing Schulte at the college will be the Very Rev. Robert E. Lamy, C.M.