Out of the past: May 26

Cape Girardeau's two hospitals have vowed to work together to improve health care services; at a joint news conference yesterday at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce office, officials of Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center announced the two hospital boards of directors will "explore collaborative efforts."
The Cape Girardeau County coroner determines that the death of a 2-year-old girl yesterday evening was accidental; Tendora Jackson of Cape Girardeau was struck by a northbound truck at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, when she ran out into the street in the 100 block of South Lorimier.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The Rev. James J. Holmes, pastor of St. Ambrose Catholic Parish at Chaffee, celebrates a Mass of thanksgiving in the afternoon, commemorating the 30th year of his ordination to the priesthood; a reception follows.
The Very Rev. Carl G. Schulte, C.M., Ed.M., rector of St. Vincent's College in Cape Girardeau since 1963, has been appointed president and superior of St. Mary's Seminary in Perryville, Missouri; he will succeed the Very Rev. Edward F. Riley, C.M., who has been named to a post at De Paul University in Chicago; replacing Schulte at the college will be the Very Rev. Robert E. Lamy, C.M.
Port Warden Lee L. Albert says the Mississippi River will crest at Cape Girardeau tomorrow between 41 and 41.5 feet; the stream is at 40.85 feet today, a new high mark; U.S. Engineers blast the main river levee on the Illinois shore, two miles south of the traffic bridge, letting out water which had reached the flood level of the river on the inside of the big lowland basin in the McClure, Illinois, area.
For the first time in many years, Cape Girardeau is without railroad service; the Missouri Pacific Railroad freight trains have suspended service, and the company reports about 4.5 feet of water over the track leading to Illmo; the Frisco Railroad trains, passenger and freight, stopped service several days ago because floodwaters have inundated the tracks here as well as at Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
The baccalaureate sermon at the Normal School is preached in the morning by the Rev. Thomas Bateman of the First Presbyterian Church; because of this event, a number of churches dispense with their morning services to permit the congregations to attend.
Around 2 a.m., Sheriff Jeff Hutson, who had just returned home from the home of his deputy, William A. Summers, who died yesterday afternoon, receives a call from Leemon advising him that a wealthy man of that community had been taken away in an automobile by a mob; the farmer had been heard to say disparaging things about the women of the Red Cross, invoking the ire of the patriotic, loyal men of the neighborhood; they, in turn, took him into the woods and thrashed him soundly.
-- Sharon K. Sanders