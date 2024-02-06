Out of the past: May 25

1997

The sixth annual Ascension Run is held in the evening; it begins on the parking lot of Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road, and continues past the Jaycees Municipal Golf Course for four miles and then returns to Hanover; the run is sponsored by and benefits the historic church, which is open during the race, as is the former one-room school house turned museum.

Two cities recognized veterans' contributions in Memorial Day ceremonies yesterday; about 100 persons attended a Memorial Day service at Mound City National Cemetery in Illinois; speakers included U.S. Rep. Glen Poshard, D-Marion, Ill., and Meridian High School student Anita Palmisano; in Scott City a black granite slab with the names of 50 area veterans inscribed on it was dedicated at Scott City Memorial Park.

1972

A grant for repairing the Cape County Juvenile Detention Home in Cape Girardeau and the possibility of obtaining government aid for construction of a badly needed new home are revealed at the County Court meeting in the morning; the Southeast Missouri Regional Law Enforcement Assistance Council has approved a 75-25 matching grant for financing repairs to the old building; and there is a possibility the county might be eligible for a 75-25 construction grant for a new facility from the council.

Cardiac Care Missouri, an adjunct of the Missouri Highway Association, next week will train 18 people from the Cape Girardeau area in the art of saving lives through cardiopulmonary resuscitation; a team of instructors, headed by Dr. C.R. Talbert Jr., Cape Girardeau cardiologist and project director of Cardiac Care Missouri, will conduct the eight-hour course.