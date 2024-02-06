Out of the past: May 25

The sixth annual Ascension Run is held in the evening; it begins on the parking lot of Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road, and continues past the Jaycees Municipal Golf Course for four miles and then returns to Hanover; the run is sponsored by and benefits the historic church, which is open during the race, as is the former one-room school house turned museum.
Two cities recognized veterans' contributions in Memorial Day ceremonies yesterday; about 100 persons attended a Memorial Day service at Mound City National Cemetery in Illinois; speakers included U.S. Rep. Glen Poshard, D-Marion, Ill., and Meridian High School student Anita Palmisano; in Scott City a black granite slab with the names of 50 area veterans inscribed on it was dedicated at Scott City Memorial Park.
A grant for repairing the Cape County Juvenile Detention Home in Cape Girardeau and the possibility of obtaining government aid for construction of a badly needed new home are revealed at the County Court meeting in the morning; the Southeast Missouri Regional Law Enforcement Assistance Council has approved a 75-25 matching grant for financing repairs to the old building; and there is a possibility the county might be eligible for a 75-25 construction grant for a new facility from the council.
Cardiac Care Missouri, an adjunct of the Missouri Highway Association, next week will train 18 people from the Cape Girardeau area in the art of saving lives through cardiopulmonary resuscitation; a team of instructors, headed by Dr. C.R. Talbert Jr., Cape Girardeau cardiologist and project director of Cardiac Care Missouri, will conduct the eight-hour course.
The Rev. J.N. Phillips of Oakland City, Indiana, speaks at the morning and evening services at Central Baptist Church; he comes to the local church as a trial speaker, secured by the pulpit committee; the Rev. E.D. Winstead, who had served the congregation the past 15 years, recently resigned, effective in September.
Without a formal vote, but verbally acknowledging the agreement, the Cape Girardeau City Council Friday gave permission to the American Legion to use the new city park for midget auto races, which will probably begin June 9; Lynn T. Swan, chairman of the auto committee, says races will be held each Monday night, and the season will end Sept. 1, a week before the SEMO District Fair is to start so the track may be put in shape for horse racing; the auto track will be a fifth of a mile long.
Cape Girardeau is hosting the Southeast Missouri Drummers' Association; arriving on every train and in automobiles, traveling salesmen from all parts of Southeast Missouri are flocking here for the annual reunion and jubilee of the association.
Water is let back into the No. 1 basin at the waterworks, after the big, 2,000,000-gallon basin had been given its semi-annual cleaning; it took six men three days to remove the dirt that had accumulated at the bottom of the basin, which is the first to receive the water when it is pumped from the river and started through the purification process.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
