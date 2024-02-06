Out of the past: May 25

1993

If Cape Girardeau voters approve riverboat gambling June 8, city officials will have to decide the best use of local revenue from riverboat proceeds; Councilman Al Spradling III says two projects would top his list: The resurrection or demolition of the old Saint Francis Hospital building and the Marquette Hotel.

A Burlington Northern Railroad work crew has reopened the Sloan's Creek floodgate; it had been closed since April 16 because of the rising level of the Mississippi River.

1968

Boyd Hobbs, a Cape Girardeau steeplejack, cleans the clock faces on the tower of Trinity Lutheran Church; Hobbs' contract includes cleaning the bronze numerals and hands and the background of the four-sided clock, and to repaint the wood both above and below the clock faces; Hobbs dangles in a bosun's chair 150 feet above the street to accomplish his labors.

A new dimension has been added to the field of driver education at Cape Girardeau Central High School with the purchase of a 12-unit driver simulator; the trainers are designed to bridge the gap between classroom and behind-the-wheel training.