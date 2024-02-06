Out of the past: May 25

1992

Memorial Day. About 250 people gather at Cape County Park North under heavy, gray-bottomed clouds to observe Memorial Day; guest speaker for the service is retired Air Force Lt. Col. Charles Woodford.

OLIVE BRANCH, Ill. -- The Rock Springs Free Will Baptist Church, about four miles from Olive Branch in Rock Springs Hollow, is leveled by fire early in the morning. It is hoped the Illinois state fire marshal will be able to determine the cause of the blaze, but with no walls left standing, his task will be difficult.

1967

The 300 block of Broadway remains closed to traffic, but workers are placing fresh concrete over an opening in the street; for the past few days, the street has been closed to traffic to permit workers to install manholes for utility connections to serve the new federal building.

Bartholomew and Associates of St. Louis recommended to city officials last night the downtown area of Main Street be converted into a pedestrian mall, with Water and Spanish streets carrying the bulk of vehicular traffic in the area.