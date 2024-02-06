Out of the Past: May 24

1999

Two Farmington teen-age boys were arrested for allegedly shooting into the home of Scott County Coroner Scott Amick in Scott City early Saturday morning; no one was injured in the shooting, which occurred just as a high school graduation party was winding down at Amick’s house on Marelm Street; the two arrested had been asked to leave the party earlier in the night.

Family and friends of the late Gene E. Huckstep, a presiding county commissioner, say naming the newest pavilion at Cape Girardeau County Park North is a fitting tribute, and some even suggest the entire park be named in his honor; about 100 persons attended a dedication service yesterday afternoon for shelter No. 4, now officially known as the Gene E. Huckstep Pavilion.

1974

The owner of Cape County Private Ambulance Service says he isn’t going to “continue to take the rap from the Cape Girardeau Police Department” over delays in ambulance response times and, unless someone issues Police Chief Irvin E. Beard a directive instructing his department to use the 911 emergency number in relaying requests for ambulances, he is getting off the system within 48 hours; in a brief, to-the-point appearance yesterday before the County Court, George F. Rouse charged, “Somebody in this county or in the city (Cape Girardeau) had better get Beard straightened out because he is fooling around with people’s lives.”

A six-county — Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott, New Madrid, Mississippi and Pemiscot — regional port authority for Southeast Missouri began to take shape last night at a meeting in Sikeston of business and government leaders; the Bootheel Industrial Development Council sponsored the meeting, at which the port authority bill was explained by Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., D-Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville attorney Charles Southern and Woodrow C. Rushing, president of Missouri Barge Lines in Cape Girardeau.